Where Are Elvis Presley and His Family Members Buried? All About the Meditation Garden at Graceland

Elvis Presley and several of his relatives lay to rest at Graceland.

In the wake of Lisa Marie Presley's death on Jan. 12, after she was rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest at age 54, PEOPLE confirmed that the daughter of the King of Rock and Roll will be buried at the Memphis estate like her father and her late son, Benjamin Keough.

"Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben," a statement from her daughter Riley Keough's rep to PEOPLE read.

Her son Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at age 27 and was later buried at the Memphis estate. It marked the first burial at the site in 40 years, after Elvis' grandmother died in 1980, per The Daily Memphian.

Located behind the Graceland mansion, the Meditation Garden was originally constructed in 1964-1965 and was meant as a place for contemplation for the singer, per Elvis Austalia.

While the garden — which people can visit during tours of Graceland — serves as Elvis' final resting place, it isn't where he was first buried.

On Aug. 18, 1977, two days after his death, Presley was buried next to his late mother, Gladys, at Memphis' Forest Hill Cemetery.

However, an attempt was made to steal his 900-lb., steel-lined, copper-plated coffin and hold the remains for ransom. Three men were arrested, though the scheme was so flimsy that they could only be charged with trespassing in the cemetery. Fearing copycat criminals, Presley's body, as well as Gladys', was moved to Graceland.

Since then, other family members of Elvis have been buried at the estate.

From who's buried there and what the Presleys have said about it, here's everything to know about Graceland's Mediation Garden.

Elvis Presley

Elvis died on Aug. 16, 1977, in Memphis, Tennessee. Two days after his death, he was buried next to his late mother, Gladys, at Memphis' Forest Hill Cemetery. However, after an attempt was made to steal his coffin, he was moved to Graceland.

Following Elvis' death, his estate experienced "a cash flow problem," as Graceland cost "over half a million dollars a year in maintenance and taxes," per Graceland's website. As a result, Elvis' ex-wife Priscilla and the executors decided to open Graceland to the public. In late 1981, they hired Jack Soden to plan and execute the project and a year later, Graceland was opened for tours.

During the tour, people can visit various parts of the mansion, including the Jungle Room and Elvis' trophy building. The final stop of the tour is the Meditation Garden, where millions of fans have visited to pay their respects to the late singer.

Gladys Presley

Elvis' mother, Gladys Presley, died on Aug. 14, 1958, in Memphis, Tennessee. She was originally buried at Forest Hill Cemetery in Memphis, but after the incident with Elvis' coffin, her remains were moved to Graceland. She is buried next to her husband Vernon Presley in the Meditation Garden. A monument to her stillborn son, Elvis' twin brother Jessie, is in the garden as well.

In 2018, Gladys' headstone, which was placed at her grave in December 1964, was added to the Meditation Garden in memory of the 60th anniversary of her passing. The headstone features the Star of David to represent Gladys' Jewish heritage.

Vernon Presley

Elvis' father, Vernon Presley, died on June 26, 1979, in Memphis, Tennessee. He is buried between Gladys and Elvis, with the latter resting at the center of the garden.

Following Elvis' death in 1977, the singer's will appointed Vernon as executor and trustee. The beneficiaries were listed as Elvis' grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley; his father, Vernon; and his only child, Lisa Marie Presley. The will provided that "Vernon Presley could, at his discretion, provide funds to other family members as needed," per Graceland's website.

Following Vernon's death, his will brought about the appointment of three co-executors/co-trustees to succeed him, including the National Bank of Commerce in Memphis, Elvis and Vernon's longtime accountant Joseph Hanks and Priscilla Presley.

Minnie Mae Presley

Elvis' paternal grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley, died on May 8, 1980, in Memphis, Tennessee. Like the rest of Elvis' family, she was buried at the Meditation Garden at Graceland, with her headstone placed on the left of Elvis'.

Benjamin Presley

Elvis' grandson and Lisa Marie's only son, Benjamin Presley, died by suicide on July 12, 2020, at age 27, and was later buried at the Memphis estate. It marked the first burial at the site in 40 years, after Elvis' grandmother died in 1980, per The Daily Memphian.

"Benjamin Storm Presley Keough was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland with his family including his grandfather, Elvis Presley, great-grandmother, Gladys Presley, great-grandfather, Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley," wrote the mansion's official account on Facebook.

Lisa Marie Presley

Following Lisa Marie's death on Jan. 12, 2023, her daughter Riley Keough's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the daughter of Elvis will be laid to rest at Graceland. "Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben," a statement to PEOPLE read.

Lisa Marie once wrote about her future place of rest in her song "Light's Out" off her 2003 debut album, To Whom It May Concern. "Someone turned the lights out there in Memphis," she sang. "Ooh, that's where my family's buried and gone (gone)/Oh yeah/Last time I was there I noticed a space left/Oh, next to them there in Memphis, yeah/In the damn back lawn."

Lisa Marie also opened up to Playboy about her burial plans in 2003. "I don't plan on anything. I'm sure I'll end up there. Or I'll shrink my head and put it in a glass box in the living room," she jokingly said. "I'll get more tourists to Graceland that way."