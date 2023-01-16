Where Are Elvis Presley and His Family Members Buried? All About the Meditation Garden at Graceland

Elvis' daughter Lisa Marie Presley, who died on Jan. 12, will be buried at Graceland next to her son Benjamin

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 16, 2023 04:35 PM
Tributes and momentoes are seen next to the marker for Elvis Presley in the Meditation Garden where he is buried alongside his parents and grandmother at his Graceland mansion on August 12, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Elvis Presley, American icon and King of rock n roll, transformed popular culture, sold over a billion records and is idolized as ever on the 40th anniversary of his tragic death. His Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee -- the second most famous home in the United States after the White House -- expects more than 50,000 people to descend for the biggest ever annual celebration of his life 40 years after his death aged 42 on August 16, 1977. / AFP PHOTO / Mandel Ngan / With AFP Story by Jennie MATTHEW: Elvis: 40 years since the death of an American icon (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty

Elvis Presley and several of his relatives lay to rest at Graceland.

In the wake of Lisa Marie Presley's death on Jan. 12, after she was rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest at age 54, PEOPLE confirmed that the daughter of the King of Rock and Roll will be buried at the Memphis estate like her father and her late son, Benjamin Keough.

"Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben," a statement from her daughter Riley Keough's rep to PEOPLE read.

Her son Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at age 27 and was later buried at the Memphis estate. It marked the first burial at the site in 40 years, after Elvis' grandmother died in 1980, per The Daily Memphian.

MEMPHIS - OCTOBER 03: Minnie Mae Presley, Elvis Presley, Vernon Presley and Gladys Presley's burial sites in 'Meditation Garden' at Graceland, home of the late Elvis Presley in Memphis, Tennessee on October 3, 2016. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
Raymond Boyd/Getty

Located behind the Graceland mansion, the Meditation Garden was originally constructed in 1964-1965 and was meant as a place for contemplation for the singer, per Elvis Austalia.

While the garden — which people can visit during tours of Graceland — serves as Elvis' final resting place, it isn't where he was first buried.

On Aug. 18, 1977, two days after his death, Presley was buried next to his late mother, Gladys, at Memphis' Forest Hill Cemetery.

However, an attempt was made to steal his 900-lb., steel-lined, copper-plated coffin and hold the remains for ransom. Three men were arrested, though the scheme was so flimsy that they could only be charged with trespassing in the cemetery. Fearing copycat criminals, Presley's body, as well as Gladys', was moved to Graceland.

Since then, other family members of Elvis have been buried at the estate.

From who's buried there and what the Presleys have said about it, here's everything to know about Graceland's Mediation Garden.

Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley (1935-1977), American rock 'n' roll legend.
Bettmann Archive

Elvis died on Aug. 16, 1977, in Memphis, Tennessee. Two days after his death, he was buried next to his late mother, Gladys, at Memphis' Forest Hill Cemetery. However, after an attempt was made to steal his coffin, he was moved to Graceland.

Following Elvis' death, his estate experienced "a cash flow problem," as Graceland cost "over half a million dollars a year in maintenance and taxes," per Graceland's website. As a result, Elvis' ex-wife Priscilla and the executors decided to open Graceland to the public. In late 1981, they hired Jack Soden to plan and execute the project and a year later, Graceland was opened for tours.

During the tour, people can visit various parts of the mansion, including the Jungle Room and Elvis' trophy building. The final stop of the tour is the Meditation Garden, where millions of fans have visited to pay their respects to the late singer.

Gladys Presley

TUPELO, MI - 1937: Two year old Elvis Presley poses for a family portrait with his parents Vernon Presley and Gladys Presley in 1937 in Tupelo, Mississippi. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images)
Michael Ochs Archive/Getty

Elvis' mother, Gladys Presley, died on Aug. 14, 1958, in Memphis, Tennessee. She was originally buried at Forest Hill Cemetery in Memphis, but after the incident with Elvis' coffin, her remains were moved to Graceland. She is buried next to her husband Vernon Presley in the Meditation Garden. A monument to her stillborn son, Elvis' twin brother Jessie, is in the garden as well.

In 2018, Gladys' headstone, which was placed at her grave in December 1964, was added to the Meditation Garden in memory of the 60th anniversary of her passing. The headstone features the Star of David to represent Gladys' Jewish heritage.

Vernon Presley

Singer Elvis Presley kisses his mother, Gladys, on the eve of his induction into the Army. At left is his father, Vernon.
Elvis Presley with mother, Gladys, and father, Vernon, at his induction into the U.S. Army. Bettmann/Getty

Elvis' father, Vernon Presley, died on June 26, 1979, in Memphis, Tennessee. He is buried between Gladys and Elvis, with the latter resting at the center of the garden.

Following Elvis' death in 1977, the singer's will appointed Vernon as executor and trustee. The beneficiaries were listed as Elvis' grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley; his father, Vernon; and his only child, Lisa Marie Presley. The will provided that "Vernon Presley could, at his discretion, provide funds to other family members as needed," per Graceland's website.

Following Vernon's death, his will brought about the appointment of three co-executors/co-trustees to succeed him, including the National Bank of Commerce in Memphis, Elvis and Vernon's longtime accountant Joseph Hanks and Priscilla Presley.

Minnie Mae Presley

The maker is pictured in the Meditation Garden where Elvis Presley is buried alongside his grandmother and parents at his Graceland mansion on August 12, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Elvis Presley, American icon and King of rock n roll, transformed popular culture, sold over a billion records and is idolized as ever on the 40th anniversary of his tragic death. His Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee -- the second most famous home in the United States after the White House -- expects more than 50,000 people to descend for the biggest ever annual celebration of his life 40 years after his death aged 42 on August 16, 1977. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN / With AFP Story by Jennie MATTHEW: Elvis: 40 years since the death of an American icon (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty

Elvis' paternal grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley, died on May 8, 1980, in Memphis, Tennessee. Like the rest of Elvis' family, she was buried at the Meditation Garden at Graceland, with her headstone placed on the left of Elvis'.

Benjamin Presley

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Copetti/Photofab/Shutterstock (1531422t) Benjamin Presley Keough Lisa Marie Presley and Benjamin Presley Keough at Mr Chow restaurant, London, Britain - 09 Jan 2012 Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie, her son and Elvis's grandson Benjamin Presley Keough, pictured on a night out with family and friends at the Mr Chow restaurant in Knightsbridge.
Copetti/Photofab/Shutterstock

Elvis' grandson and Lisa Marie's only son, Benjamin Presley, died by suicide on July 12, 2020, at age 27, and was later buried at the Memphis estate. It marked the first burial at the site in 40 years, after Elvis' grandmother died in 1980, per The Daily Memphian.

"Benjamin Storm Presley Keough was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland with his family including his grandfather, Elvis Presley, great-grandmother, Gladys Presley, great-grandfather, Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley," wrote the mansion's official account on Facebook.

Lisa Marie Presley

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 23: Singer Lisa Marie Presley attends the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience" at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on April 23, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)
Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Following Lisa Marie's death on Jan. 12, 2023, her daughter Riley Keough's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the daughter of Elvis will be laid to rest at Graceland. "Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben," a statement to PEOPLE read.

Lisa Marie once wrote about her future place of rest in her song "Light's Out" off her 2003 debut album, To Whom It May Concern. "Someone turned the lights out there in Memphis," she sang. "Ooh, that's where my family's buried and gone (gone)/Oh yeah/Last time I was there I noticed a space left/Oh, next to them there in Memphis, yeah/In the damn back lawn."

Lisa Marie also opened up to Playboy about her burial plans in 2003. "I don't plan on anything. I'm sure I'll end up there. Or I'll shrink my head and put it in a glass box in the living room," she jokingly said. "I'll get more tourists to Graceland that way."

Related Articles
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus attend the Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame"
Here's Why Miley Cyrus' Fans Think Her New Song 'Flowers' Is About Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth
diddy, yung miami
Diddy and Yung Miami's Relationship Timeline
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUjNQL2SjPk. Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Unforgettable' By Nat King Cole | Kellyoke. The Kelly Clarkson Show
Kelly Clarkson Covers Nat King Cole's Classic Hit 'Unforgettable' for Kellyoke Segment on MLK Day
Kanye West attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival; Bianca Censori arrives at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Who Is Kanye West's Rumored 'Wife'? All About Bianca Censori
Axl Rose Remembers Friend Lisa Marie Presley
Axl Rose Honors Lisa Marie Presley: 'I'd Like to Think They're Together — Her and Ben with Her Father'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Austin Butler, Baz Luhrmann arrives at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Austin Butler and 'Elvis' Director Attend Critics Choice Awards Days After Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (9765185f) Billy Joel Billy Joel 100th Lifetime Performance, press conference, New York, USA - 18 Jul 2018; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mark Allan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (9197642bt) Jeff Beck with his 'Outstanding Contribution To British Music' Award at the 59th Ivor Novello Awards at the Grosvenor House in London on The Ivor Novello Awards 2014: VIP Access, London, United Kingdom - 22 May 2014
Billy Joel Honors the Late Jeff Beck During Madison Square Garden Show: 'He Was the Best'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (4760817bc) Priscilla Presley and Navarone Garibaldi 'Mad Max: Fury Road' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 07 May 2015
Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Says He's 'Lost for Words' After Her Death
Amy Grant (R) and Vince Gill attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony at The Kennedy Center on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC
Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 07: David Foster attends the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Lisa Marie Presley with Icelandic Glacial at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial)
David Foster Reflects on Working with Lisa Marie Presley: 'She Was Iconic in Her Own Right'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: LL Cool J attends a salute to the NCIS universe celebrating "NCIS" "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "NCIS: Hawai'i" during the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA at Dolby Theatre on April 10, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 24: Tristan Wilds attends the ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe" at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
LL Cool J Asks Fans If He Should Do a Biopic, Mack Wilds Throws His Hat in the Ring to Star
IGGY AZALEA KICKS OFF YEAR-LONG MULTIMEDIA PROJECT HOTTER THAN HELL WITH LAUNCH OF ONLYFANS PROFILE. Iggy Azalea x Ian Woods
Iggy Azalea Joins OnlyFans to Release Upcoming 4th Album 'Hotter Than Hell' : 'Unapologetically Hot'
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 27: Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley attend "Commando: The Autobiography of Johnny Ramone" launch party hosted by Linda Ramone on April 27, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/WireImage)
Lisa Marie Presley Was 'Side by Side' with Riley Keough at Elvis Birthday Bash Days Before Death
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: La Toya Jackson attends Gladys Knight's 75th birthday party on October 20, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images); NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Lisa Marie Presley attends the 2013 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
LaToya Jackson Pays Tribute to Former Sister-in-Law Lisa Marie Presley After Her Death: 'We Miss You'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Laurent Rebours/AP/Shutterstock (7261327a) PRESLEY Pop star Michael Jackson and his wife Lisa Marie Presley wave to photographers as they visit the Versailles castle near Paris. Presley and Jackson became close in the early 1990s. They wed amid a swirl of publicity in 1994, after Jackson faced accusations of child molestation (later settled out of court) and canceled concerts for health reasons. They divorced two years later Celeb-Curious Couplings, PARIS, France
Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson Had a 'Real Relationship,' Says 'You Are Not Alone' Video Director
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 07: Singer Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the "Mad Max: Fury Road" Los Angeles Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on May 7, 2015 in Hollywood, California.(Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage); LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 31: Olivia DeJonge attends the "Elvis" UK Special Screening at BFI Southbank on May 31, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
'Elvis' Actress Olivia DeJonge Pays Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley: 'Forever Indebted to Her'