Elvis Presley's Ex Linda Thompson Shares Throwback Photos of Lisa Marie Presley: 'Precious Little Girl'

"We had such a wonderful relationship for so many years. She's still a part of my heart," Thompson said of Presley

By
Published on March 29, 2023 10:03 PM
Elvis Presley's Ex Linda Thompson Shares Throwback Photos of Lisa Marie Presley https://www.instagram.com/p/CqY16lNviox/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Photo: Linda Thompson/instagram

Linda Thompson, who dated Elvis Presley from 1972 to 1976, recently came across a collection of childhood photos of Lisa Marie Presley.

On Instagram Wednesday, Thompson, 72, shared photos the late musician as a child.

"Like many of you, I am doing a little bit of spring cleaning and ran across this photo album from back in the day. These are all Polaroids. Time stood still for a few moments as I looked through these precious photos," she began in her caption.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Linda Thompson/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Linda Thompson/instagram

"Little 'Yisa Marisa' as I remember her so lovingly. She was a precious little girl! Shown here she was six years old and had just lost her two front teeth," Thompson wrote, referring to the first three photos in the Instagram carousel.

The third Polaroid photo in the post dates back to November 1974 and is titled "Snaggle Puss" — a nod to a young Lisa Marie who was then missing her two front teeth.

Thompson continued, "She wanted me to take some pictures of her in my dressing area at the Monovale house. We had such a wonderful relationship for so many years. She's still a part of my heart."

Elvis Presley's Ex Linda Thompson Shares Throwback Photos of Lisa Marie Presley https://www.instagram.com/p/CqY16lNviox/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Linda Thompson/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A fourth shot shows little Lisa Marie leaning her head on the shoulders of a woman named Dee while lounging on top of a boat in Lake Tahoe in 1973.

In the fifth photo featuring Lisa Marie, she is seen posing in pajamas with Thompson and several other women in front of a Christmas tree that same year.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Linda Thompson/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Linda Thompson/instagram

"I don't know how many of you are watching - or have binge watched like I did - @daisyjonesandthesix starring Lisa's daughter @rileykeough….but if you haven't you must! It is fantastic!!" Thompson said of Lisa Marie's daughter Riley Keough, who stars in the Amazon Prime series Daisy Jones & the Six.

"There are so many nuances in Riley's facial expressions that remind me of her beautiful mom. Lisa's lovely, formidable, powerful presence lives on in her gorgeous and talented daughter.💜👏🙏🏻🌹," Thompson concluded her caption.

Linda Thompson, Lisa Marie Presley
Brandon Williams/Getty; Kevin Winter/Getty

Lisa Marie died at age 54 on Jan 12. She is survived by her mother, actress and businesswoman Priscilla Presley, 77; her three daughters, Riley and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood, 14; and her granddaughter. Lisa Marie was preceded in death by her son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020.

Thompson told PEOPLE that she was "absolutely devastated and shocked" after her death. "Lisa and I kept in touch off & on for all these years — most recently by text. In fact, the very last text to me was a simple 'Love you Linda' with a heart emoji."

"I will always be profoundly grateful to the little nine-year-old Lisa Marie, who had the presence of mind to call me from Graceland the fateful day her daddy died to give me the news," said Thompson.

She continued, "I was the first person she called. To me, that spoke volumes of how close we were, and how sure she was of my love for her daddy. In fact, if there is any solace to be found now, it's in my knowing that Lisa Marie was sure I loved her and her daddy, without reservation and without any agenda…"

Related Articles
Linda Thompson, Lisa Marie Presley
Elvis Presley's Ex Linda Thompson 'Devastated and Shocked' by Death of Lisa Marie
Linda Thompson Says She Is 'Fervently Praying' for Lisa Marie Presley amid Hospitalization
Elvis Presley's Ex Linda Thompson Is 'Fervently Praying' for Lisa Marie Presley amid Hospitalization
Lisa Marie Presley and Benjamin Presley Keough
Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to 'Beloved' Son Benjamin
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 07: David Foster attends the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Lisa Marie Presley with Icelandic Glacial at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial)
David Foster Reflects on Working with Lisa Marie Presley: 'She Was Iconic in Her Own Right'
Lisa Marie Presley (L) and musician Michael Lockwood attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Mad Max: Fury Road"
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Michael Lockwood Files to Be Guardian ad Litem of Twins in Trust Battle
Jerry Schilling Lisa Marie Presley
Elvis Presley's Friend Jerry Schilling Reveals Hopes for Graceland: 'The White House of Rock and Roll'
Lisa Marie Presley rollout
Inside Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough's Fight Over Lisa Marie's Trust: 'They Don't See Eye to Eye'
Lisa Marie Presley rollout
Riley Keough Is 'Very Protective' of Sisters Finley and Harper, 14, After Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Death: Source
Lisa Marie Presley and her kids
Lisa Marie Presley's 4 Kids: Everything to Know
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Musician Lisa Marie Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall); UNITED STATES - circa 1970: Photo of Elvis PRESLEY and VENUES and GRACELAND; Elvis Presley's house, Graceland (Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns)
Elvis Presley's Graceland Will Go to Lisa Marie Presley's Daughters
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: Priscilla Presley speaks at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland on January 22, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. Presley, 54, the only child of American singer Elvis Presley, died January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)
Priscilla Presley Eulogizes Daughter Lisa Marie Presley at Memorial Service: 'Our Heart Is Broken'
Priscilla Presley Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Lisa Marie's Death amid Trust Battle
Priscilla Presley Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Lisa Marie's Death amid Trust Battle
Joel Weinshanker, Lisa Marie Presley
Elvis Enterprises' Joel Weinshanker on Lisa Marie Presley's Wishes for Graceland: It 'Was Always Riley'
Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley Elvis Presley's 88th Birthday Celebration
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Sit Second Row at Lisa Marie Presley's Graceland Memorial Service
Priscilla Presley (L) and singer Lisa Marie Presley attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience"
Priscilla Presley Says She Wants to 'Keep Our Family Together' on Lisa Marie's 55th Birthday
Mandatory Credit: Photo by James White/Shutterstock (551339e) Lisa Marie Presley LISA MARIE PRESLEY PHOTOSHOOT FOR HER NEW ALBUM 'NOW WHAT'. LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 08 APR 2005
Lisa Marie Presley Remembered by Linda Thompson, John Travolta, Leah Remini and More After Her Death