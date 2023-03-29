Elvis Presley's Ex Linda Thompson Shares Throwback Photos of Lisa Marie Presley: 'Precious Little Girl'

Linda Thompson, who dated Elvis Presley from 1972 to 1976, recently came across a collection of childhood photos of Lisa Marie Presley.

On Instagram Wednesday, Thompson, 72, shared photos the late musician as a child.

"Like many of you, I am doing a little bit of spring cleaning and ran across this photo album from back in the day. These are all Polaroids. Time stood still for a few moments as I looked through these precious photos," she began in her caption.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Linda Thompson/instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Linda Thompson/instagram

"Little 'Yisa Marisa' as I remember her so lovingly. She was a precious little girl! Shown here she was six years old and had just lost her two front teeth," Thompson wrote, referring to the first three photos in the Instagram carousel.

The third Polaroid photo in the post dates back to November 1974 and is titled "Snaggle Puss" — a nod to a young Lisa Marie who was then missing her two front teeth.

Thompson continued, "She wanted me to take some pictures of her in my dressing area at the Monovale house. We had such a wonderful relationship for so many years. She's still a part of my heart."

Linda Thompson/instagram

A fourth shot shows little Lisa Marie leaning her head on the shoulders of a woman named Dee while lounging on top of a boat in Lake Tahoe in 1973.

In the fifth photo featuring Lisa Marie, she is seen posing in pajamas with Thompson and several other women in front of a Christmas tree that same year.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Linda Thompson/instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Linda Thompson/instagram

"I don't know how many of you are watching - or have binge watched like I did - @daisyjonesandthesix starring Lisa's daughter @rileykeough….but if you haven't you must! It is fantastic!!" Thompson said of Lisa Marie's daughter Riley Keough, who stars in the Amazon Prime series Daisy Jones & the Six.

"There are so many nuances in Riley's facial expressions that remind me of her beautiful mom. Lisa's lovely, formidable, powerful presence lives on in her gorgeous and talented daughter.💜👏🙏🏻🌹," Thompson concluded her caption.

Brandon Williams/Getty; Kevin Winter/Getty

Lisa Marie died at age 54 on Jan 12. She is survived by her mother, actress and businesswoman Priscilla Presley, 77; her three daughters, Riley and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood, 14; and her granddaughter. Lisa Marie was preceded in death by her son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020.

Thompson told PEOPLE that she was "absolutely devastated and shocked" after her death. "Lisa and I kept in touch off & on for all these years — most recently by text. In fact, the very last text to me was a simple 'Love you Linda' with a heart emoji."

"I will always be profoundly grateful to the little nine-year-old Lisa Marie, who had the presence of mind to call me from Graceland the fateful day her daddy died to give me the news," said Thompson.

She continued, "I was the first person she called. To me, that spoke volumes of how close we were, and how sure she was of my love for her daddy. In fact, if there is any solace to be found now, it's in my knowing that Lisa Marie was sure I loved her and her daddy, without reservation and without any agenda…"