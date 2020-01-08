Birthday Boy Elvis Presley: The Best Books About the Man Behind the Rock 'N' Roll Crown

This intimate story was written by one of the women who knew Elvis best — his former wife Priscilla Presley. She recounts their love story, marriage, affairs, divorce and friendship afterward. “He taught me everything: how to dress, how to walk, how to apply makeup and wear my hair, how to behave, how to return love — his way,” she writes (they first met when she was 14). “Over the years he became my father, husband, and very nearly God.”

Buy It! Elvis and Me, $8.09; amazon.com