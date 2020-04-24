Charlie Puth, Meghan Trainor, Julia Michaels & More to Perform at Elvis Duran's 'Stay at Home' Ball

If you’re missing fabulous concerts like the lineup at the annual Jingle Ball or the iHeart Music Awards, Z-100 radio host Elvis Duran is offering the next best thing: a streaming concert featuring artists like Charlie Puth, Meghan Trainor and Julie Michaels on Friday night, all in the name of charity.

On April 24 at 8 p.m. EST, Duran will be hosting his favorite singers for a streaming “Stay at Home Ball,” which will be streaming for free on his YouTube Channel.

Other featured guests include Kesha, Alessia Cara, Lewis Capaldi, Jason Derulo and Thomas Rhett. The event will benefit the Project C.U.R.E foundation, which is responsible for sending emergency medical supplies to hundreds of facilities across the country.

Image zoom Charlie Puth and Elvis Duran Steven Ferdman/Getty

Duran, who married his longtime boyfriend Alex Carr last year, is no stranger to giving back. He works closely with GLAAD and The Trevor Project, and sits on the board of Rock & Rawhide, a non-profit organization that aims to increase adoptions.

“We’re in the friendship business, and everyone truly could use a friend right now,” Duran said in a statement. Viewers will have opportunities to donate what they can electronically throughout the evening’s performances.

There will also be special appearances by Bebe Rexha, Pete Wentz and Niall Horan.

Image zoom Niall Horan Theo Wargo/Getty Images

“We have some special moments in the show Friday night that I’m proud of,” said Steven Levine, the president of Marketing and artists relations at the Elvis Duran Group, who put the event together. “You’ll get to sing along with some of your favorite artists and experience a special connection with them.”

Levine added, “We’ll also introduce fans to some new artists that I believe will be on everyone’s playlist by the weekend! We’re grateful to out music friends who put their heart and soul into these inspiring performances, and all for an incredible cause.”

To watch the show, go to https://www.youtube.com/elvisduranshow