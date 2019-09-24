The Neon Colors! The Tears! Thousands of Marigolds! A Look Inside Elvis Duran's Sante Fe Wedding

Z-100 radio deejay Elvis Duran, who married his longtime love Alex Carr on Sept. 14, says his wedding was the kind of magical night he’ll never forget. As the couple walked down the aisle to the song “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman, with their schnauzer Max by their side, Duran says the entire room burst into tears.

“Alex and I have never felt anything like it,” he told PEOPLE. “Our friend Dr. Oz gave us advice on having a successful marriage. Alex’s best man and my best friend gave speeches that touched on a deep personal level. The inspiring and soul-awakening speeches mirrored the love and affection coming from everyone.”

Image zoom Alex Carr and Elvis Duran Philip Siciliano Photography

After the couple exchanged their traditional vows overseen by their friend, the Honorable Judge Matthew Titone at the Eldorado Hotel & Spa in Santa Fe (where they have a second home), the 313 guests then drank cocktails in a room designed to look like a street fair decorated with thousands of marigolds (by Petals L.A.) before settling down to a sit-down dinner of local New Mexican cuisine.

Image zoom Philip Siciliano Photography

“Visually it was one of the most exciting weddings I’ve ever planned,” says wedding planner Mikie Russo of Michael Russo Events. “The coloration was pretty neutral—beige and creams — but for the flowers we did all orange, so it was a ton of marigolds, which is truly an indigenous flower of Santa Fe.”

Duran, 55, agrees that visually, the affair was stunning. “There was so much color and energy,” he says, adding that he wore a “neon reddish-pink Versace blazer that was so bright you could see it from outer space.” Carr, 39, wore a Dolce and Gabbana safari-themed blazer, a nod to his job as a zookeeper at the Staten Island Zoo as well as his love of safari.

RELATED: Elvis Duran Is Married! All the Details on His Festive Santa Fe Wedding

Image zoom Philip Siciliano Photography

After the guests watched the traditional cake cutting ceremony and dined on the vanilla cake with Italian cream and a caramel piñon filling, they took to the dance floor where drag queen Tiffaney Wells acted as MC, keeping guests laughing all night. “We danced and drank tequila until 2 a.m.,” says Duran. “No one wanted to leave. There was too much love in the room!”

“Alex and I agree that being surrounded by our family and best friend in the city we truly call home made it all work. It was a weekend of friends meeting friends while becoming acquainted with Santa Fe,” Duran says, adding, “They fell in love with the town and some are already shopping for houses there!”

Image zoom Philip Siciliano Photography

As for what’s next for the newlyweds? The couple enjoyed a short honeymoon in Mallorca, Spain, and then went right back to work in New York, where Duran has been the host of The Morning Zoo on Z-100 for over two decades. His memoir, Where Do I Begin: Stories from a Life Lived Out Loud, hits shelves Oct. 1.

As for any kids in the future, Duran says it’s not happening anytime soon. “Not in the immediate future,” says Duran. “Max keeps us busy enough!”

For more on Elvis Duran and Alex Carr’s wedding, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.