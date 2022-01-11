Elvis Costello Urges Radio Stations to Stop Playing 'Oliver's Army' for Its Use of the N-Word: 'Historically a Fact'

Elvis Costello is taking a step back from his controversial track "Oliver's Army."

Speaking to The Telegraph over the weekend, the 67-year-old musician addressed the criticism surrounding the 1979 track for its use of the N-word, and urged radio stations to stop playing it.

In the song, Costello sings about the Troubles in Northern Ireland, "Only takes one itchy trigger / One more widow, one less white n-----."

During the interview, however, Costello defended the track and called its use of the N-word "historically a fact." The "She" singer also said he would stop performing it live to stop the criticism for "something I didn't intend."

"If I wrote that song today, maybe I'd think twice about it," he said. "That's what my grandfather was called in the British army — it's historically a fact — but people hear that word go off like a bell and accuse me of something that I didn't intend."

He added, "On the last tour, I wrote a new verse about censorship, but what's the point of that? So I've decided I'm not going to play it. [Bleeping out the word on the radio] is a mistake. They're making it worse by bleeping it for sure. Because they're highlighting it then. Just don't play the record!"

Costello is set to release his newest album The Boy Named If on Friday. He will then kick off his U.K. tour in support of the album in June.

In September, Costello spoke with PEOPLE about his audiobook How to Play the Guitar and Y — and how he recorded it over the lockdown.

"This piece [How to Play the Guitar and Y] was recorded in a cupboard under the stairs, not a recording studio. I was sitting there with a little glowing light and my script and my ukulele and my guitar and making funny noises as the soundtrack," he said.