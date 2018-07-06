Elvis Costello Cancels Concerts to Recover from Operation Removing 'Very Aggressive' Cancer

Elvis Costello has canceled a series of concert dates after finding he couldn’t keep up the demands of live performance while still recovering from a cancer operation.

Costello, who is married to Canadian jazz star Diana Krall, (the couple have 11-year-old twin sons), says that his doctor recently found a small but “very aggressive” form of cancer. According to a statement issued on his website early Friday, the Brit rocker has undergone surgery and been “strongly advised” to take a break from his current tour and rest.

“I have to now accept that it is going to take longer than I would have wished for me to recover my full strength,” Costello, 63, says in the statement.

He has apologized to fans for canceling the six dates remaining are in Manchester, U.K., and across Europe. “Six weeks ago my specialist called me and said, ‘You should start playing the Lotto.’ He had rarely, if ever, seen such a small but very aggressive cancerous malignancy that could be defeated by a single surgery. I was elated and relieved that our European summer tour could go ahead.”

However, he admitted to being overoptimistic in regard to his recovery time. “Post-surgical guidelines for such surgery recommend three weeks to four weeks recovery depending on whether you are returning to a desk job or an occupation that involves physical work or travel,” he continued in the statement. “It was impossible to judge how this advisory would line up with the demands on a traveling musician, playing 90-minute to 2-hour plus performances on a nightly basis. But by the time we reached the Edinburgh Playhouse, I was almost fooled into thinking that normal service had been resumed.”

Costello had been touring with his band, The Imposters, and thanked those who attended Thursday’s show in Amsterdam, Netherlands and those in Antwerp, Glynde and at Newcastle City Hall “for bearing me up.”

He adds, “The spirit has been more than willing but I have to now accept that it is going to take longer than I would have wished for me to recover my full strength. Therefore, I must reluctantly cancel all the remaining engagements of this tour.”