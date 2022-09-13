Elton John's Final US Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Concert in LA to Be Streamed Live on Disney+

The concert special is part of a larger production deal with Disney+, which will also premiere a documentary about John, directed by R.J. Cutler and David Furnish

Published on September 13, 2022 02:10 PM
Elton John at Soldier FIeld, Chicago, IL, August 5th, 2022.
Elton John. Photo: Josh Mellin

If you haven't been able to attend a concert on Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, you'll soon be able to watch his final US concert from the comfort of your couch.

At Disney's D23 Expo over the weekend, the corporation announced that Disney+ will broadcast an exclusive livestream of Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium on Nov. 20 as part of a larger production deal with the "Rocketman" performer.

In May, Deadline reported that a documentary about John, 75, titled Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And the Years That Made His Legend will premiere at festivals and in theaters before debuting on Disney+, though no release date has been announced yet.

According to the outlet, the documentary will be directed by R.J. Cutler and John's longtime partner David Furnish and feature never-before-seen concert clips from the past 50 years as well as handwritten journals and modern footage of the "Bennie and the Jets" performer and his family.

David Furnish and Elton John attend The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
David Furnish and Elton John. Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA/Getty

"There are no superlatives left to describe Elton John and his impact on music and culture — he's simply unrivaled," Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, told the outlet at the time, noting John's longtime relationship with the company, as he composed music for 1994's The Lion King. "Like a good Disney story, Elton's music has both universal appeal and the ability to connect with audiences on a deeply personal level.'

Cutler, who recently directed AppleTV+'s Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, said at the time, "What a thrill and an honor it is that David Furnish and I get to create this intimate and unique look at one of the world's most celebrated artists. As it has for so many others, Elton John's music has had deep meaning for me for decades, and this opportunity is nothing short of a career highlight and privilege."

Furnish, 59, also gave a statement to Deadline about the documentary upon its announcement, writing, "Elton and I could not think of a better collaborator than R.J. Cutler for a film that represents more than just Elton's career — it's his life. From the Troubadour to Dodger Stadium, we knew that R.J. would help guide Elton's story and its many layers in a way that feels authentic and evocative. We're ecstatic to be working together."

Earlier this month, while appearing on the the Hits Radio Breakfast show with Fleur East, John shared that he's going to take a break once his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour wraps for good in Sweden in July 2023.

"After next year when I finish in Stockholm, I'll go on a bit of a hiatus and figure out what I'm going to do next," said John, who also recently announced he'll be part of a theatre adaption of the life of Tammy Faye Messner and her first husband, Jim Bakker. Tammy Faye will premiere in October at the Almeida Theatre in London.

RELATED VIDEO: Britney Spears Makes Her Official Return to Music with Throwback Elton John Duet 'Hold Me Closer'

"I probably won't release anything next year, but who knows?," the five-time Grammy Award winner teased on the radio show. "I might do something on someone else's record, but not on mine."

After wrapping the US leg of his "final tour" in November, John will play shows in Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

It's already been a busy summer for John, who released "Hold Me Closer," a collaboration with Britney Spears, last month. The dance-pop track was an instant hit, and debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving Spears her first top-10 single in nearly a decade.

