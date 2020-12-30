"If it hadn't have been for Zoom I don’t know what we would've done," Elton John said on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Archewell Audio podcast

Elton John Says Zoom Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings Have 'Been a Lifesaver' During the Pandemic

Elton John is "Still Standing" thanks, in part, to Zoom.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm a recovering alcoholic so I have an AA meeting from this house every Sunday," John said from his home in England. "I connect with my friends who I've known for over 30 years in the program, and that's great."

"If it hadn't have been for Zoom, I don't know what we would've done, I really don't, without Zoom," he continued. "It's been a lifesaver."

John — who also mentioned during the podcast that he's had to be extra cautious during the pandemic because he's "semi-diabetic" — commemorated the three-decade milestone of his sobriety on Instagram July 29.

"Reflecting on the most magical day having celebrated my 30th Sobriety Birthday," he wrote alongside photos of a table filled with cards from friends and family, a "30" cake and a 30-year recovery chip. "So many lovely cards, flowers and chips from my sons, David, friends in the Program, staff at the office and in our homes."

"I'm truly a blessed man," he added. "If I hadn't finally taken the big step of asking for help 30 years ago, I'd be dead."

The singer concluded his heartfelt post by thanking "all the people who have inspired and supported me along the way."

Image zoom Elton John | Credit: Dave Simpson/WireImage

John’s past struggles with drugs and alcohol have been well documented — most notably in the Taron Egerton-led biopic Rocketman, which dramatized the behind-the-scenes turmoil that led John to walk away from substances like alcohol, marijuana, and his self-described "worst best friend," cocaine.

"The life I was leading — flying on [his legendary private plane] the Starship, living in beautiful houses, buying things left, right and center — it was not a normal life, not the sort of life I came from anyway," John told Variety in May 2019. "I lost complete touch with that."

"There were times I was having chest pains or staying up for three days at a time," he continued. "I used to have spasms and be found on the floor and they'd put me back to bed and half an hour later I'd be doing the same. It’s crazy."

RELATED VIDEO: Elton John Opens Up About the Pain of Losing Diana and Seeing Prince Harry 'Totally in Love'

After checking himself into Chicago's Parkside Lutheran Hospital on July 29, 1990, John managed to achieve sobriety and put his life in perspective. "My sobriety has brought me everything that I could possibly wish for," he told Variety in 2004.

Now 30 years sober, John is a proud dad to sons Elijah, 7, and Zachary, 10, whom he shares with husband David Furnish, 58. In a video shared to Twitter and Instagram in September, John said that he's been "enjoying time at home with family" during the pandemic and plans to head back out on tour in 2022.

"I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans on my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour," he said. "Don't worry about me — I'm using my downtime to keep myself fighting fit and healthier than ever. I'm raring to go."