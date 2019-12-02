Elton John Snaps at Security Guards for Removing Woman from Show: ‘Leave Her Alone You Turds’

Elton John doesn’t put up with anyone’s crap.

On Sunday, the 72-year-old rock icon went on an expletive filled rant during his concert in Perth, Australia when he spotted two bouncers escorting a female fan out of the HBF Park Stadium.

In the footage, which was posted on Twitter, John could be heard saying, “Hey, you two security guards with the girl, f— off.”

“Let her up here immediately… come on, you c—,” he continued, before adding, “Morons, both of you, morons. You don’t treat girls like that. Leave her alone, you turds!”

The singer’s tirade earned overwhelming applause and laughter from the thousands of people in attendance.

The next day, Today Perth presenter Louise Momber told the Sydney Morning Herald that John “was so angry” when he saw the female being escorted out.

“He said he can’t stand violence against women and had to say something,” Momber said. “He sang the next song and then immediately apologized for his rant – but said it’s something he’s really passionate about.”

John is currently on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. In late October, the music icon had to postpone a performance in Indianapolis due to illness.

“To my dear fans in Indianapolis, It is with the heaviest heart that I’m forced to deliver the news that I am extremely unwell and therefore unable to perform at @TheFieldhouse tonight,” he said in a statement on social media.

The Oct. 26 concert date has been moved to March 26, 2020. The show was originally scheduled for Oct. 25 but was changed due to NBA scheduling in Toronto.

“I absolutely hate to let my fans down, but I owe it to you to put on the best #EltonFarewellTour show possible and unfortunately that’s simply not possible. The date will be rearranged for March 2020, and I promise I will deliver the show you deserve. Thank you so much for your support and understanding,” the star concluded.

“We do apologize for any inconvenience caused by this necessary change. Bankers Life Fieldhouse looks forward to his performance in March and wishes Elton a speedy recovery,” the venue said in a statement.

John’s next concert is scheduled in Adelaide on Wednesday.