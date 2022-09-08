Elton John Says He'll 'Go on a Bit of a Hiatus' After Tour to 'Figure Out' What's Next

Elton John has been on his farewell tour for months and will continue to travel the world performing well into next year

Upon wrapping his globe-spanning farewell tour, Elton John is ready to take a step back.

While appearing on the the Hits Radio Breakfast show with Fleur East on Thursday, the "Rocket Man" singer, 75, shared that he's going to take a break once his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour wraps for good in Sweden in July 2023.

"After next year when I finish in Stockholm, I'll go on a bit of a hiatus and figure out what I'm going to do next," he said.

Though John may still be working out what's next, he already has some idea of how 2023 is shaping up: a documentary titled Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years That Made His Legend will hit Disney+, and the star also announced that he'll be part of a theatre adaption of the life of Tammy Faye Messner and her first husband, Jim Bakker. Tammy Faye will premiere in October at the Almeida Theatre in London.

"I probably won't release anything next year, but who knows?," the five-time Grammy Award winner teased. "I might do something on someone else's record, but not on mine."

John's candor comes as he continues to tour the world on what he is calling his "final tour." The star will spend the next few months performing stadium shows in the U.S. before he heads to Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

It's already been a busy summer for John, who last month released "Hold Me Closer," a collaboration with Britney Spears. The dance-pop track was an instant hit, and debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving Spears her first Top 10 single in nearly a decade.

In an interview with The Guardian, John opened up about how he helped Spears make her highly anticipated return to music.

27 May 2022, Hessen, Frankfurt/Main: British musician Elton John gives a stadium concert in Deutsche Bank Park as part of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" farewell tour. Sir Elton John is one of the biggest stars in pop history. After more than 50 years in the music business, he wants to retire. His trademarks are quirky glasses and colorful outfits. Photo: Arne Dedert/dpa (Photo by Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Elton John. Arne Dedert/picture alliance/Getty

He said that when producer Andrew Watt initially finished the song's remix, they were unsure who should join him on the track. That's when John's husband David Furnish suggested Spears, 40, serve as a feature.

"He said it would be wonderful for Britney Spears to do it," John told the outlet. "I said, that's a pretty amazing idea. She hadn't done anything for so long. I'd been following what's been happening to her for a long time."

In May, Deadline reported that Disney Original Documentary and Disney+ had obtained the rights to a documentary titled Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years That Made His Legend, which is said to include unseen concert footage from the past 50 years as well recent footage of John and his family.

Meanwhile, John's upcoming Tammy Faye will follow on the heels of his latest foray into the world of theatre: The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical, which opened on Aug. 8 in Chicago.

His most recent album, a collaborative record called The Lockdown Sessions, came out last October.

