Elton John to Perform at White House for 'A Night When Hope and History Rhyme' Event

The British superstar has been on his farewell tour around the U.S. and will continue to travel the world performing well into next year

By
Published on September 17, 2022 03:49 PM
Elton John attends the "Rocketman" UK premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on May 20, 2019 in London, England.
Elton John. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Elton John is gearing up for a performance at the White House.

The "Rocket Man" singer will be entertaining the audience at an event held on the South Lawn on Friday called, "A Night When Hope and History Rhyme," Deadline reported.

The invites have been sent out recently, and guests will be required to get tested for COVID-19 before attending, per the outlet.

27 May 2022, Hessen, Frankfurt/Main: British musician Elton John gives a stadium concert in Deutsche Bank Park as part of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" farewell tour. Sir Elton John is one of the biggest stars in pop history. After more than 50 years in the music business, he wants to retire. His trademarks are quirky glasses and colorful outfits. Photo: Arne Dedert/dpa (Photo by Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Elton John. Arne Dedert/picture alliance/Getty

John's performance was announced after James Taylor performed at the White House this week to kick off the celebration of the passage of President Joe Biden's 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, according to Rolling Stone.

The event is part of the activities returning to the White House following the ease of COVID-19 restrictions. In December, the White House also hosted a pre-taped "In Performance at the White House" event featuring a slew of entertainers including Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, Virginia Bocelli, Camila Cabello, Eric Church, Jonas Brothers, Norah Jones, Pentatonix, and Billy Porter.

John, 75, has been on his farewell tour for months and will continue to travel the world performing well into next year.

During his appearance on the Hits Radio Breakfast show with Fleur East earlier this month, John shared that he will take a break once his Farewell Yellow Brick tour wraps for good in Sweden in July 2023.

"After next year when I finish in Stockholm, I'll go on a bit of a hiatus and figure out what I'm going to do next," he said.

Though John may still be working out what's next, he already has some idea of how 2023 is shaping up: a documentary titled Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years That Made His Legend will hit Disney+, and the star also announced that he'll be part of a theatre adaption of the life of Tammy Faye Messner and her first husband, Jim Bakker. Tammy Faye will premiere in October at the Almeida Theatre in London.

RELATED: Elton John on Devil Wears Prada Musical

"I probably won't release anything next year, but who knows?," the five-time Grammy Award winner teased at the time. "I might do something on someone else's record, but not on mine."

It's already been a busy summer for John, who last month released "Hold Me Closer," a collaboration with Britney Spears. The dance-pop track was an instant hit, and debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving Spears, 40, her first Top 10 single in nearly a decade.

