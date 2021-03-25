It's Sir Elton John to You: Take a Look Back at the Icon's Most Rock Star Throwbacks

There will never be another Elton John, an artist who has had an incomparable career spanning 50 years and counting

By Diane J. Cho
March 25, 2021 07:30 AM

1 of 19

Larger Than Life

Credit: David Redfern/Redferns

Sir Elton John smashes his performance at the famed Hammersmith Odeon in London back in his early days.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 19

Star Power

Credit: Steve Morley/Redferns

The late John Lennon makes a surprise appearance at the star's Madison Square Garden show in November 1974 in New York City.

3 of 19

Big Kiss

Credit: Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Front and center, the legend poses with his tongue out with Ace Frehley, Peter Criss, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanleythe from the rock band Kiss in 1977 in L.A.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 19

Flying High

Credit: Chris Walter/WireImage

No one can out-perform the king. John gives his fans a spectacular show — with piano handstands included — like this one from 1974.

Advertisement

5 of 19

No New Friends

Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

The icon gathers with his iconic friends — Cher, Al Wilson and Natalie Cole — at a Wings concert at the Forum in Inglewood, California, in June 1976.

6 of 19

Style Maker

Credit: Victor Crawshaw/Mirrorpix/Getty

Known for his fearless fashion, the star set trends with unique and unforgettable pieces. In this shot from 1973, John is feeling 8-in. platform shoes and his signature round glasses.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 19

Fan Favorite

Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

John is seen here performing "Pinball Wizard" in The Who's rock opera movie Tommy, which was released in the U.K. on March 26, 1975.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 19

Hollywood Legend

Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

In a key lime green suit adorned with gold stars, John proudly poses with his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 23, 1965 in L.A.

Advertisement

9 of 19

Famous Friends

Credit: Bobby Bank/WireImage

Friend Tina Turner supports John at the Tommy movie press conference at the Plaza Hotel on March 18, 1975, in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 19

One and Only

Credit: SSPL/Getty

Nothing is cooler than this early still of the icon completely unbothered, while listening to music in sparkly glasses and platform boots.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 19

Rock Star Royals

Credit: Michael Putland/Getty

Years before John was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1998, the singer hangs out with Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon backstage at a benefit concert at the Shaw Theatre in London in 1972.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 19

Guest Stars

Credit: Bettmann/Getty

Bette Midler and John, dressed in elaborate costumes, hug on the set of the Cher show on CBS.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 19

Anything But Ordinary

Credit: Don Preston/The Boston Globe via Getty

Boston is blessed with John and his one-of-a-kind costume choices at the Boston Garden in 1974.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 19

Sports Soulmates

Credit: PL Gould/IMAGES/Getty

The lifelong tennis fan poses with good friend and tennis legend Billie Jean King at the Forest Hills Tennis Stadium in N.Y.C. in 1975.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 19

Awards Galore

Credit: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty

Former Beatles rocker Paul McCartney and then-wife Linda show off their awards from the 1978 Capital Radio Music Awards at Grosvenor House in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 19

Circle of Friends

Credit: Kent Gavin/Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty

John, Rod Stewart and his then-wife Alana, and Mark Gero support Liza Minnelli's opening night show in London at the White Elephant in 1983.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 19

Friends Forever

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/Getty

The late George Michael and the singer get together at Live Aid on July 13, 1985, in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 19

Shine Bright

Credit: Andre Csillag/Shutterstock

John wears a dazzling custom Dodgers uniform to perform for a sea of fans at Elton John in concert at Dodgers Stadium in 1975 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 19

You Could Never

Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty

John and husband David Furnish shut the star's 40th birthday party down with incredible costumes and even more brilliant wigs.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Diane J. Cho