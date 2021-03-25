It's Sir Elton John to You: Take a Look Back at the Icon's Most Rock Star Throwbacks
There will never be another Elton John, an artist who has had an incomparable career spanning 50 years and counting
Larger Than Life
Sir Elton John smashes his performance at the famed Hammersmith Odeon in London back in his early days.
Star Power
The late John Lennon makes a surprise appearance at the star's Madison Square Garden show in November 1974 in New York City.
Big Kiss
Front and center, the legend poses with his tongue out with Ace Frehley, Peter Criss, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanleythe from the rock band Kiss in 1977 in L.A.
Flying High
No one can out-perform the king. John gives his fans a spectacular show — with piano handstands included — like this one from 1974.
No New Friends
The icon gathers with his iconic friends — Cher, Al Wilson and Natalie Cole — at a Wings concert at the Forum in Inglewood, California, in June 1976.
Style Maker
Known for his fearless fashion, the star set trends with unique and unforgettable pieces. In this shot from 1973, John is feeling 8-in. platform shoes and his signature round glasses.
Fan Favorite
John is seen here performing "Pinball Wizard" in The Who's rock opera movie Tommy, which was released in the U.K. on March 26, 1975.
Hollywood Legend
In a key lime green suit adorned with gold stars, John proudly poses with his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 23, 1965 in L.A.
Famous Friends
Friend Tina Turner supports John at the Tommy movie press conference at the Plaza Hotel on March 18, 1975, in N.Y.C.
One and Only
Nothing is cooler than this early still of the icon completely unbothered, while listening to music in sparkly glasses and platform boots.
Rock Star Royals
Years before John was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1998, the singer hangs out with Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon backstage at a benefit concert at the Shaw Theatre in London in 1972.
Guest Stars
Bette Midler and John, dressed in elaborate costumes, hug on the set of the Cher show on CBS.
Anything But Ordinary
Boston is blessed with John and his one-of-a-kind costume choices at the Boston Garden in 1974.
Sports Soulmates
The lifelong tennis fan poses with good friend and tennis legend Billie Jean King at the Forest Hills Tennis Stadium in N.Y.C. in 1975.
Awards Galore
Former Beatles rocker Paul McCartney and then-wife Linda show off their awards from the 1978 Capital Radio Music Awards at Grosvenor House in London.
Circle of Friends
John, Rod Stewart and his then-wife Alana, and Mark Gero support Liza Minnelli's opening night show in London at the White Elephant in 1983.
Friends Forever
The late George Michael and the singer get together at Live Aid on July 13, 1985, in London.
Shine Bright
John wears a dazzling custom Dodgers uniform to perform for a sea of fans at Elton John in concert at Dodgers Stadium in 1975 in L.A.
You Could Never
John and husband David Furnish shut the star's 40th birthday party down with incredible costumes and even more brilliant wigs.