It's Sir Elton John to You: Take a Look Back at the Icon's Most Rock Star Throwbacks There will never be another Elton John, an artist who has had an incomparable career spanning 50 years and counting By Diane J. Cho Skip gallery slides ellipsis More Previous Applications View All Start Slideshow Next Larger Than Life Elton JOHN Image zoom Credit: David Redfern/Redferns Sir Elton John smashes his performance at the famed Hammersmith Odeon in London back in his early days. 1 of 19 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Star Power John Lennon Onstage With Elton John Image zoom Credit: Steve Morley/Redferns The late John Lennon makes a surprise appearance at the star's Madison Square Garden show in November 1974 in New York City. 2 of 19 Applications View All Big Kiss Pop singer Elton John poses for a portrait with the rock band 'Kiss' in full regalia in circa 1977 in Los Angeles, California. (L-R) Ace Frehley, Peter Criss, Elton John, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley Image zoom Credit: Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Front and center, the legend poses with his tongue out with Ace Frehley, Peter Criss, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanleythe from the rock band Kiss in 1977 in L.A. 3 of 19 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Flying High Elton John 1974 Christmas Show Hammersmith Image zoom Credit: Chris Walter/WireImage No one can out-perform the king. John gives his fans a spectacular show — with piano handstands included — like this one from 1974. 4 of 19 Applications View All Advertisement No New Friends Pop singer Elton John poses for a portrait with with fellow popular singers Cher (left), Al Wilson and Natalie Cole at a Wings concert at the Forum in June 1976 in Inglewood, CA Image zoom Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty The icon gathers with his iconic friends — Cher, Al Wilson and Natalie Cole — at a Wings concert at the Forum in Inglewood, California, in June 1976. 5 of 19 Applications View All Style Maker Elton John, singer, pictured at home in Virginia Water, in 1973 Image zoom Credit: Victor Crawshaw/Mirrorpix/Getty Known for his fearless fashion, the star set trends with unique and unforgettable pieces. In this shot from 1973, John is feeling 8-in. platform shoes and his signature round glasses. 6 of 19 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Fan Favorite Elton John plays the song "Pinball Wizard" in the rock band "The Who's" rock opera movie "Tommy" Image zoom Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty John is seen here performing "Pinball Wizard" in The Who's rock opera movie Tommy, which was released in the U.K. on March 26, 1975. 7 of 19 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Hollywood Legend Elton John receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 23, 1975 in Los Angeles, California Image zoom Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty In a key lime green suit adorned with gold stars, John proudly poses with his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 23, 1965 in L.A. 8 of 19 Applications View All Advertisement Famous Friends Tina Turner and Elton John at the "Tommy" movie press conference at the Plaza Hotel March 18, 1975 in New York City Image zoom Credit: Bobby Bank/WireImage Friend Tina Turner supports John at the Tommy movie press conference at the Plaza Hotel on March 18, 1975, in N.Y.C. 9 of 19 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement One and Only British rock star Elton John listening to music on Sony hi-fi equipment Image zoom Credit: SSPL/Getty Nothing is cooler than this early still of the icon completely unbothered, while listening to music in sparkly glasses and platform boots. 10 of 19 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Rock Star Royals English singer-songwriter Elton John (right) with Princess Margaret (1930 - 2002) and her husband Lord Snowdon, backstage at a benefit concert held at the Shaw Theatre, London, 27th February 1972. Image zoom Credit: Michael Putland/Getty Years before John was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1998, the singer hangs out with Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon backstage at a benefit concert at the Shaw Theatre in London in 1972. 11 of 19 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Guest Stars Elton John and Bette Midler Hugging Image zoom Credit: Bettmann/Getty Bette Midler and John, dressed in elaborate costumes, hug on the set of the Cher show on CBS. 12 of 19 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Anything But Ordinary Elton John In Concert At Boston Garden Image zoom Credit: Don Preston/The Boston Globe via Getty Boston is blessed with John and his one-of-a-kind costume choices at the Boston Garden in 1974. 13 of 19 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Sports Soulmates Elton John and Billie Jean King Image zoom Credit: PL Gould/IMAGES/Getty The lifelong tennis fan poses with good friend and tennis legend Billie Jean King at the Forest Hills Tennis Stadium in N.Y.C. in 1975. 14 of 19 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Awards Galore Former Beatle Paul McCartney and his wife Linda with Elton John (centre) at the Capital Radio Music Awards at Grosvenor House, London, 22nd March 1978 Image zoom Credit: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Former Beatles rocker Paul McCartney and then-wife Linda show off their awards from the 1978 Capital Radio Music Awards at Grosvenor House in London. 15 of 19 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Circle of Friends Left to right, Elton John, Liza Minnelli, Alana Stewart, Rod Stewart, and Mark Gero (Minnelli's husband) Image zoom Credit: Kent Gavin/Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty John, Rod Stewart and his then-wife Alana, and Mark Gero support Liza Minnelli's opening night show in London at the White Elephant in 1983. 16 of 19 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Friends Forever George Michael and Elton John at Live Aid on July 13, 1985 Image zoom Credit: Bauer-Griffin/Getty The late George Michael and the singer get together at Live Aid on July 13, 1985, in London. 17 of 19 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Shine Bright Elton John in concert at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, USA - October 1975 Image zoom Credit: Andre Csillag/Shutterstock John wears a dazzling custom Dodgers uniform to perform for a sea of fans at Elton John in concert at Dodgers Stadium in 1975 in L.A. 18 of 19 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement You Could Never Elton John and boyfriend David Furnish at home in London for Elton's 40th birthday party Image zoom Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty John and husband David Furnish shut the star's 40th birthday party down with incredible costumes and even more brilliant wigs. 19 of 19 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Replay gallery Share the Gallery Up Next Cancel Start Slideshow Next Share the Gallery Trending Videos Advertisement Skip slide summaries Everything in This Slideshow Advertisement

Close Login

View image It's Sir Elton John to You: Take a Look Back at the Icon's Most Rock Star Throwbacks

this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.