Music legend Elton John and Rocketman lead Taron Egerton teamed up for a new song called “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” that fans are sure to love and listen to again and again.

In a music video that debuted Friday on MTV, the upbeat duet plays alongside some psychedelic images of the icon’s career.

The video also shows the pair recording and working on the song together, along with footage of Egerton, 29, playing John, 72, in the musical biopic.

Image zoom Elton John and Taron Egerton Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” features a soulful melody, reminiscent of some of the “Tiny Dancer” singer’s greatest hits.

Fans have already started to go crazy over the song.

“RT TO SAVE A LIFE IT JUST ADDED TEN YEARS ONTO MY LIFESPAN,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I’m actually in love with the video for I’m gonna love me again skskskskdjddj,” wrote another.

Earlier this month, John welcomed Egerton on stage to sing “Your Song” together, marking the first time the rock star had invited anyone to sing with him on his three-year farewell tour.

Since starring in Rocketman, Egerton has developed a friendship with the musical phenomenon, as the two have exchanged emails about movie reviews and spent time together at John’s home with husband David Furnish.

Image zoom Taron Egerton ties Elton John's shoes at the Rocketman premiere in Cannes. SEBASTIEN NOGIER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

The real-life and on-screen Johns have become so close that Egerton was even photographed tying John’s shoes at a premiere of the movie in May.