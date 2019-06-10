Rocketman Star Taron Egerton Joins Elton John to Duet 'Your Song' on Farewell Tour

You can tell everybody, this is their song.

Rocketman star Taron Egerton joined Elton John on stage on June 9 in Hove, U.K., for a surprise duet of “Your Song.” Egerton, 29, performed the song for his drama school audition, he previously told PEOPLE. Rocketman, the musical biopic where he plays John, 72, features Egerton’s own voice singing John’s hits.

Egerton and John traded lines during the verses and shared the chorus of John’s 1970 breakout hit, while John also played piano. It’s the first time anyone has performed with the singer-songwriter on his three-year farewell tour, according to Rolling Stone.

“@TaronEgerton, thank you for joining me onstage tonight,” John tweeted afterward. “We’ve shared so many moments during the filming and release of #Rocketman and singing ‘Your Song’ with you this evening is another I’ll always cherish.”

Rockerman follow’s John’s career from when he began piano lessons to the height of his fame and struggles with substance abuse.

“He has a real duality to him,” Egerton told PEOPLE of John. “He had this wicked sense of humor and he’s very irreverent, but then he can be so, so sweet and vulnerable and kind. I think that’s something that we share.”

John continues his farewell tour through December 2020, with a final show set for the O2 in London. John sat next to Egerton the first time he watched the actor portray him in Rocketman.

“He was profoundly moved,” Egerton told PEOPLE. “It’s a story about a man who’s not well becoming well, and I think it was a moving experience for him. And because he was moved, I was moved, and we all got a little teary.”