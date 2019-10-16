Elton John Jokes About Time He Let Stevie Wonder Drive His Snowmobile: ‘That’s Another Rival Gone'

Image zoom Stevie Wonder and Elton John Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Elton John didn’t want to stand between Stevie Wonder and the fellow musician’s wishes — even if it meant allowing the blind superstar to pilot a snowmobile alone.

While promoting his new memoir Me on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, John, 72, shared a handful of uproarious tales from his storied life, including one involving Wonder and a certain winter recreation.

As John recounts it, he was recording at the Caribou Ranch in Nederland, Colorado, when Wonder floated the idea of taking an available snowmobile for a spin.

“There was thick snow and Stevie wanted to go out in the snowmobile,” John says. “By himself.”

Wonder, 69, has lived the majority of his life without sight, suffering an eye disorder called retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) from infancy.

Seeing the humor in the situation, John joked that putting Wonder behind the wheel of the vehicle meant one less competitor in the industry.

“We thought, ‘OK, that’s another rival gone,” he laughed. “That’s him out of the way.”

Purely in jest, the Grammy winner went on to name a few more musical titans he would aim to eliminate next: “We just needed to get Phil Collins and Rod Stewart up there!”

John’s new book is chock-full of various other revealing and comedic encounters from the course of his life, including one night when he says he hijacked a Rolling Stones concert while high.