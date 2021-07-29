Elton John Slams DaBaby's Homophobic Misinformation About HIV: 'This Fuels Stigma and Discrimination'

DaBaby also apologized for his "insensitive" comments about HIV and the LGBT community. "But the LGBT community... I ain't trippin on y'all, do you," he tweeted

Elton John is not going to stand for DaBaby's misinformed, homophobic comments about HIV.

On Wednesday, the legendary singer, 74, shared facts about the disease that affects more than 70 million people worldwide as he slammed DaBaby's comments during his performance at Rolling Loud. DaBaby, 29, also sent out an apology for his "insensitive" rant regarding AIDS and the LGBTQ community.

"We've been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show," wrote the Elton John AIDS Foundation on John's social media. "This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic.⁣"

The "Rocketman" then shared facts about the disease including the fact that "you can live a long and healthy life with HIV" after DaBaby said on stage that the disease makes you "die in two or three weeks."

"Treatment is so advanced that with one pill a day, HIV can become undetectable in your body so you can't pass it onto other people," John wrote.

"Homophobic and HIV mistruths have no place in our society and industry and as musicians, we must spread compassion and love for the most marginalized people in our communities," John added. "A musician's job is to bring people together.⁣"

Also on Wednesday, DaBaby apologized for his comments while claiming that "y'all digested that wrong" and asked those speaking against his speech to "show this same amount of support when a racist cop kill one of our black ass."

"Anybody who done ever been effected [sic] by AIDS/HIV y'all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody," he tweeted. "So my apologies. But the LGBT community… I ain't trippin on y'all, do you. y'all business is y'all business."

DaBaby also used the incident to promote a new song, where he also refers to the sexually transmitted disease, rapping, "Bitch, we like AIDS, I'm on your ass, we on your ass, bitch, we won't go 'way.'"

Earlier this week, Dua Lipa — who featured DaBaby on her song "Levitating" — spoke out against the rapper's comments.

"I'm surprised and horrified at DaBaby's comments," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "I really don't recognize this as the person I worked with."