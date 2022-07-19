"Apart from Sam Fender, none of the boys are doing it, the girls are," the legendary musician recently told Music Week

Elton John Says Women Like Haim and The Linda Lindas Are 'Making the Best Music' Right Now

Elton John's playlists are full of up-and-coming, mainly female musicians.

In a new interview with Music Week, the legendary British singer spoke about his current listening habits and declared that women are "making the best music" at the moment, shouting out all-female bands including Haim and The Linda Lindas.

"It's so great to see Nova Twins, Wet Leg, Let's Eat Grandma, The Linda Lindas, Haim and all these girls rocking out and making the best music," John, 75, told the outlet.

After naming one male artist he's currently a fan of, John doubled down on his statement. "Apart from Sam Fender, none of the boys are doing it, the girls are. It's a breath of fresh air, because it comes from innocence and pure joy and that, for me, is what music is about," he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, John spoke about the plethora of legacy acts currently charting on the UK Official Charts — including himself — and called for more new artists to gain mainstream recognition.

"It's lovely to see Kate Bush at No. 1, but there's not many good records in the Top 20. And the albums chart is full of things like me, ABBA and Queen," explained the "Rocket Man" performer. "The odd thing comes through, like Sam Fender or Harry Styles, or you get a new artist coming in at No. 3 and then disappearing to 80-something."

John continued, "It's depressing — there are a lot of good albums that deserve to be in the albums chart, like Juanita Euka, Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen. What I want to know is why aren't they there? Because of people like me!"

The musician, who's currently working on a musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada, also praised his "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)" collaborator Dua Lipa's artistry.