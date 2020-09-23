Elton John Says He’s ‘Healthier Than Ever' As He Postpones U.S. Tour Dates to 2022

Elton John is ready to get back on the road for his farewell tour.

In a video message posted Wednesday, the 73-year-old music icon said that he misses touring and that he's feeling "healthier than ever," but that American fans will have to wait a bit longer to see him in person as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve been enjoying my time at home with my family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic, but I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans on my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour,” the Rocketman began in the video, shared on Twitter and Instagram.

Later in the video, John added, “Don’t worry about me — I'm using my downtime to keep my self fighting fit and healthier than ever. I’m raring to go."

John also said he was excited to get back on the road as he and his team "are making big plans" to ensure everyone's safety. His U.K. and Europe stops were postponed to next fall, while he'll visit North America starting Jan. 19, 2022.

"As always thank you so much for your loyal support, I look forward to seeing all you wonderful Elton John fans soon," he ended. "In the meantime, please stay safe and be well, thank you and I love you all.”

John received supportive comments from friends and fans alike.

"You look like a million bucks!!" commented Brandi Carlile. "Why are you so gorgeous right now and I'm gorwing an accidental mullet and starting to look like a wilding?"

The Farewell Yellow Brick Tour kicked off in September 2018 and was scheduled to continue through 2020, until the worldwide spread of COVID-19 began. John first postponed the tour at the onset of the pandemic in March.

Elton John Dave Simpson/WireImage

“This tough decision has been made with the safety and well-being of his fans put to the fore, at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus [COVID-19],” the statement at the time said.

The Wednesday message to fans comes months after the "Tiny Dancer" singer had to cut a performance short in February due to walking pneumonia.

Earlier this month, John had lunch with Taron Egerton, who played him in the John's bipoic Rocketman.

"Lunch in the garden with this lovely man," the singer wrote then. "We haven't seen each other since the Golden Globes. Love him so much ❤️🚀."