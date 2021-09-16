Elton John told fans he will have to reschedule upcoming dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour after suffering a hip injury that requires surgery

Elton John Reveals He Injured His Hip and Will Undergo Surgery: 'Been in Considerable Pain'

Elton John has been forced to push his upcoming tour dates to 2023 due to a recent injury.

The "Rocketman" singer, 74, revealed on Twitter Thursday that he "fell awkwardly on a hard surface" at the end of the summer and has "been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since."

"Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving," John continued. "I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications."

He added, "I will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain."

As a result of his injury, John stated "with great sadness and a heavy heart" that he has rescheduled the 2021 dates of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Europe and the U.K., pushing them out to 2023.

Elton John Elton John | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Despite the change to his touring schedule, the singer told fans he's still committed to participating in the Global Citizen Live event taking place Sept. 25, explaining, "I don't want to let a charity down."

John is set to perform in Paris for the event, where he'll play five songs, which he described as "a very different physical undertaking to the demands of playing for close to three hours every night on tour and traveling overnight between countries."

Elton John performs at Mission Estate on February 06, 2020 in Napier, New Zealand Credit: Kerry Marshall/Getty Images

Noting his fans' patience throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, John added, "it breaks my heart to keep you waiting any longer," but promised, "the shows will return to the road next year and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait."

The singer's latest announcement comes not long after he opened up about prioritizing his health during the pandemic. During a May appearance on the podcast Deeney Talks, John said he'd "gotten fit" during lockdown.

"I've walked in the pool, I've played tennis," he said. "I just wanted to come out the other side not overweight and feeling that when I go back on tour I'm going to be the fittest I've ever been."

John, who shares sons Zachary, 10, and Elijah, 8, with husband David Furnish, said at the time he's had help from his family to stay on track with his health goals.