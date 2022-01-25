Elton John Reschedules Dallas Shows After Testing Positive for COVID: 'A Massive Disappointment'

Elton John said he was experiencing "mild" symptoms, and is fully vaccinated and boosted

Elton John has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the piano man to reschedule a pair of shows in Dallas.

The "Tiny Dancer" singer, 74, announced his diagnosis in an Instagram Story on Tuesday, writing that his symptoms were mild, as he is fully vaccinated and boosted.

"Hi everyone, wanted to send a message to let you know that I have contracted COVID and so have had to reschedule my shows in Dallas," he wrote. "It's always a massive disappointment to move shows and I'm so sorry to anyone who's been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe."

"Fortunately, I'm fully vaccinated and boosted and my symptoms are mild so I'm fully expecting to be able to make the Arkansas shows this weekend," he continued. "As always, thank you for all your love and support and I can't wait to see you all soon!"

John has long been a vaccine proponent, and in February, appeared in a tongue-in-cheek video for Britain's National Health Service promoting vaccines alongside Michael Caine.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour performances were scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, and the venue advised fans to keep their tickets, as they would be honored at rescheduled dates that'll be announced soon.

The setback is just the latest for the goodbye tour, which saw John return to the stage for the first time in nearly two years on Wednesday in New Orleans following a series of delays.

He announced in September that the remainder of his 2021 tour dates, which were scheduled in Europe and the U.K., would be pushed to 2023 after he "fell awkwardly on a hard surface" at the end of the summer and injured himself.

"I wouldn't be 100% fit, I wouldn't be 100% confident, because I'm in pain most of the time with my hip," he said in a November interview with Lorraine of postponing the dates. "I can't move sideways, can't get in and out of a car, and the decision had to be made, because I wouldn't want to go onstage and give less than 100%."

"Unfortunately [it will] disappoint all the people this year, but I'll make it up to them," John added at the time. "And I'll be in much better form."

John's farewell tour began in 2018, but was postponed indefinitely in March 2020 due to the pandemic. He announced new dates in June.

The five-time Grammy winner said in October that upon wrapping the final legs of the tour, he's most looking forward to spending time at home with his family, husband David Furnish and sons Elijah, 9, and Zachary, 11.