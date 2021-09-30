Elton John Releases 'One of the Best Records I've Ever Made' — a Duet with Stevie Wonder!

After years of various collaborations, Elton John and Stevie Wonder have teamed up for their very first debut.

The legendary piano men released a new song called "Finish Line" on Thursday off of John's upcoming album The Lockdown Sessions, and it's a track the "Rocket Man" singer says is one of his favorites he's ever done.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I couldn't be more proud of 'Finish Line' — I'd go as far as to say it's one of the best records I've ever made," John, 74, said in a statement. "Stevie's voice is as good as I can ever remember hearing him — he sounds like a 17-year-old again, he's singing with a sheer joy and exuberance in his vocals."

The track is one of 16 that will be featured on The Lockdown Sessions, a collection of collaborations with artists like Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X and Stevie Nicks that will be released on Oct. 22.

Elton John - The Lockdown Sessions The Lockdown Sessions Cover Art | Credit: Universal Music Group

Though Wonder, 71, played harmonica on "I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues" and they worked together on the charity record "That's What Friends Are For," "Finish Line" marks his first duet with John.

"It was a magical process. I've always loved collaborating with Stevie, and I'm delighted that after 50 years of friendship we finally get to do a full-blown duet," John said in a statement. "He has always been so kind and sweet to me, and his talent is beyond ridiculous. When you listen to what he does vocally and instrumentally on 'Finish Line' you think, this is a true genius here."

Wonder, meanwhile, said in a statement of his own that it was "both a joy and honor to sing, play piano and harmonica" for John.

RELATED VIDEO: Elton John Reveals He Injured His Hip and Will Undergo Surgery: 'Been in Considerable Pain'

"He has truly been one of the great spirits of music, life, friendship, and love, who I've met on this life journey," Wonder said. "True artistry and music like love equals a forever commitment lasting many lifetimes. Elton, anyone who hears your voice singing 'Finish Line' will hear and feel your wisdom, your pain, your soul, your love, but also your resilience… I love it."

John broke down the song's journey further in a conversation with producer Andrew Watt in an episode of Elton John's Rocket Hour on Apple Music 1 airing this Saturday.

Elton John Teams Up with Stevie Wonder for New Single: 'One of the Best Records I've Ever Made' Andrew Watt and Elton John | Credit: Apple Music

The star said the song came about through a "very unusual way of writing," as he wrote the melody before the lyrics, which he doesn't typically do. He also noted that Wonder was content only contributing harmonica — but after they got The Sunday Service Choir on board, Wonder decided to sing on it, too.