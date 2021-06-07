Elton John Calls JoJo Siwa a 'Shining Example' as He Praises Her Courageous Coming Out

"Thank you so much for being the sweetest and most inspiring person ever," Siwa wrote on Instagram, sharing John's message

JoJo Siwa has touched many lives since coming earlier this year, including none other than Elton John.

The Dance Moms alum, 18, took to Instagram on Sunday with a Pride video message she received from the legendary performer. "JoJo, I want to congratulate you on sharing yourself with the world and coming out this year," John, 74, started in the video.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm overjoyed that you've joined our beautiful community," he continued. "At 17, you were able to do something that took people of my generation decades to do. Not only are you living your truth, you're a shining example to young people the world over and their families, by showing that love is love and people are people and that is that."

"Not to mention, your fantastic style. As I like to say, 'More is more, darling.' So, keep giving us the full JoJo, unfiltered, full of joy, utterly yourself, and let's all do the same," he added. "Happy Pride, and big love to everyone."

Siwa was appropriately starstruck by the music icon's greeting, sharing the video on Instagram.

"This is unreal! thank you so much Elton for this message," she wrote in the caption. "I've looked up to Elton for YEARS.... to get this message from him made my life. Thank you so much for being the sweetest and most inspiring person ever."

The TIME 100 honoree came out as a member of the LGBTQ community in January. "Personally I have never, ever, ever been this happy before and it feels really awesome," Siwa said on Instagram Live at the time.

She later went public with her girlfriend Kylie Prew on their one-month anniversary, after revealing that Kylie helped her come out.

RELATED VIDEO: JoJo Siwa Says She's Trying 'So Bad' to Get Kissing Scene with a Man Removed from Upcoming Movie

Although she's been reluctant to declare a label, Siwa recently discussed her identity with PEOPLE.

"I like queer," Siwa said in April. "Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human."