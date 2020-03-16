'With Deep Regret,' Elton John Postpones Several Farewell Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Elton John’s farewell tour is changing course amid rising safety concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Early Monday, the rock and roll icon, 72, announced in a statement that all of his shows originally slated for March 26 to May 2 as part of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour have been postponed. New dates for the rescheduled concerts have not been declared. The complete list of performances to be pushed back is down below.

“After serious consideration, it is with deep regret that Elton John will postpone a portion of upcoming North American dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour from March 26 through May 2, 2020,” the statement begins. “The May 22 thru [sic] July 8 performances remain as scheduled.”

The statement makes it clear that the well-being of John’s supporters was at the helm of his move to delay a portion of his tour.

“This tough decision has been made with the safety and well-being of his fans put to the fore, at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus [COVID-19],” the statement said.

Tickets to the originally scheduled shows will be honored at the rescheduled performances. All ticket holders with stubs to attend the postponed events will receive updates when they are available — including the new tour dates which have yet to be determined.

“Elton looks forward to continuing to perform for his dedicated fans around the world and thanks you for your support,” the statement concludes.

In addition to the current coronavirus health crisis, the rocker has faced health battles of his own. John was performing in Auckland, New Zealand last month when he had to cut his concert short mid-show.

“I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible,” he tweeted after his performance. “I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had,” he continued in a separate tweet.

“Thank you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight’s performance. I am eternally grateful,” he wrote on Twitter before wrapping with, “Love, Elton xx.”

Walking pneumonia is the non-medical term for a case of pneumonia that is usually mild enough that an individual dealing with it can continue daily activities, according to the American Lung Association. The health organizations notes that it “can still make you miserable, with cough, fever, chest pain, mild chills, headache, etc.”

John is among several other artists who have opted to cancel or delay upcoming acts until the coronavirus pandemic is at bay. Cher, Dan + Shay, Kelly Clarkson and the Jonas Brothers made announcements last week.

News recently broke that the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach have been pushed to the fall. Coachella will now be held on Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 16-18 and Stagecoach will take place the weekend of Oct. 23.

The complete list of Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour shows that will be rescheduled to a later date is below:

March 26 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

March 28-29 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

April 2-3 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

April 6-7 New York City, NY Madison Square Garden

April 10-11 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

April 15 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

April 17-18 Long Island, NY NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum

April 20 Hershey, PA GIANT Center

April 23 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

April 25 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

April 26 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

April 28 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

May 1-2 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena