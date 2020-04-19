Elton John Thanks Healthcare Workers with Performance of 'I'm Still Standing' amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom Elton John/Twitter

Elton John gave an electric performance of “I’m Still Standing” from his home to thank those affected most by the coronavirus pandemic.

The iconic singer, 73, gave a solo performance from home during the One World: Together At Home special, raising awareness through the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to support local and regional charities providing food, shelter and healthcare to those in need amid the ongoing health crisis.

“This is for everyone out there who’s been working on the frontline,” John said. “Thank you for your love, your care, your expertise. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Before his performance, the singer shared a photo of himself and his husband David Furnish on Twitter, writing, “I’m going to be sitting down tonight with David and the boys to watch One World: #TogetherAtHome, a global display of unity to support the @WHO in the fight against #COVID19.”

Global Citizen and the World Health Organization curated the One World: Together at Home special in collaboration with Lady Gaga, who announced that they had already raised $35 million for WHO earlier this month.

John, who has postponed several of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour dates, has also launched a $1 million COVID-19 Emergency Fund to protect those affected by HIV. The fund will be part of his existing nonprofit, the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

The singer shared in a Twitter video that “distributing medicine, testing and preventive treatment is not as simple as it was a few weeks ago” — efforts which he hopes his emergency fund can assist with.

“We must keep up momentum or else the results could be disastrous for people living with HIV and other infectious diseases,” the “Rocket Man” singer urged. “We’re with you, we’re thinking of you, we will not leave anyone behind.”

John helped to raise an additional $1 million while hosting the virtual iHeart Living Room Concert for America on March 26, presented by Fox and benefitting Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

One World: Together at Home also featured Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, J Balvin, Andrea Bocelli, Burna Boy, Elton John, John Legend, Chris Martin and Alanis Morissette, in addition to John.

Pianist Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Eddie Vedder and Stevie Wonder, David Beckham, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Shah Rukh Khan made appearances as well.

Along with the celebrity cameos — additionally including Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Céline Dion, Jennifer Lopez, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Usher and Victoria Beckham — frontline doctors, nurses and families from around the world headlined.

