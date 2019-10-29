Elton John Returns to the Stage in Nashville After Postponing Show Due to Illness

Days after postponing a performance in Indianapolis over the weekend, Elton John returned to the stage in Nashville on Monday night as part of his ongoing Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

According to The Tennessean, the 72-year-old rock icon’s 25-song set — comprised of hits and deep cuts spanning his half-century career — marked his second stint at the Bridgestone Arena on this mammoth three-year global trek.

“I’ve had enough applause to last me a trillion lifetimes,” he told the appreciative crowd. “And I won’t forget you. God, how could I forget you guys? You’re in my soul and in my heart … in every fiber of my being.”

One of the Rocketman’s many fans in the audience was T.J. Osborne, of Brothers Osborne, who was attending with his younger sister Natalie. The pair were lucky enough to snag a photo with a sprightly looking John backstage.

“I’m still processing this moment,” Osborne, 34, captioned the shot on Instagram before expressing his gratitude to John and his longtime lyricist, Bernie Taupin. “Thanks @bernietaupinofficial and @eltonjohn for this moment especially getting to share it with the baby sister.”

Hours before his concert on Saturday, John announced he would be postponing the show due to illness.

“To my dear fans in Indianapolis, It is with the heaviest heart that I’m forced to deliver the news that I am extremely unwell and therefore unable to perform at @TheFieldhouse tonight,” he said in a statement on social media.

The Oct. 26 concert date has been moved to March 26, 2020. The show was originally scheduled for Oct. 25 but was changed due to NBA scheduling in Toronto.

“I absolutely hate to let my fans down, but I owe it to you to put on the best #EltonFarewellTour show possible and unfortunately that’s simply not possible. The date will be rearranged for March 2020, and I promise I will deliver the show you deserve. Thank you so much for your support and understanding,” the star concluded.

“We do apologize for any inconvenience caused by this necessary change. Bankers Life Fieldhouse looks forward to his performance in March and wishes Elton a speedy recovery,” the venue said in a statement.

His next concert is scheduled in Memphis on Oct. 30.