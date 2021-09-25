Elton John Calls for 'Love and Solidarity' During Global Citizen Live Performance in Paris

After performing "Tiny Dancer" in Paris for Global Citizen Live, Elton John called on viewers to donate to the Go Give One vaccine equity campaign

Elton John used his iconic voice to plead for "love and solidarity" during his performance for Global Citizen Live.

The six-time Grammy Award winner, 74, treated the audience in Paris and viewers around the world to a performance of his 1972 single "Tiny Dancer" on Saturday at the base of the Eiffel Tower, before sharing some heartfelt words about the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have spent most of my life fighting the AIDS pandemic, and we made great progress for two reasons: one, we've always followed the science, two, we've put our arms around everyone to make sure no one gets left behind," John said. "These same lessons apply equally to the COVID pandemic. While most here today have been vaccinated against COVID, only four percent in Africa are. We must not leave anyone behind."

He went on to urge people to donate to the Go Give One vaccine equity campaign by the WHO Foundation, as donations up to $1 million will be matched on Saturday. "Showing this love and solidarity for others during COVID, like we've done with AIDS, is how we'll make a better future," John added.

Global Citizen's 24-hour broadcast from cities around the world called on G7 countries and the European Union to share at least 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses with those most in need and to support calls for a waiver on COVID-19 vaccine intellectual property rights. The campaign also called on vaccine providers to share mRNA technology with the new World Health Organization-backed transfer hub based in South Africa.

John was previously honored at the Global Citizen Prize Awards in December with the Global Citizen Artist of the Year Prize for his tireless efforts to end the AIDS epidemic through the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

The Wonderful Crazy Night artist's signature colorful style was on display during Saturday's performance in a psychedelic green-on-green printed suit with a pair of pink-tinted sunglasses. He remained behind his piano as he serenaded the crowd with his beloved hits "Your Song" and "Rocketman" during the livestream event.

