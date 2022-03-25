Elton John's Larger-Than-Life Career in Photos

Sir Elton Hercules John (whose given name is Reginald Kenneth Dwight) was born on March 25, 1947, in Pinner, Middlesex, England. At 3 years old, John taught himself how to play piano by ear and by 11, he was awarded a scholarship at the Royal Academy of Music.

The star has gone from child prodigy to a multi-platinum-selling artist whose incredible career has spanned more than 50 years. The Songwriters Hall of Fame (1992) and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1994) inductee has also supported people with AIDS through the Elton John AIDS Foundation since 1990.

