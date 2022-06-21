Elton John Says It's an 'Important' Time to 'Love People for Who They Are' as His Music Is Curated for Apple Fitness+
Elton John is using his music to inspire inclusivity everywhere — including fitness!
On Tuesday, Apple's Fitness+ announced new music for its Apple Spotlight series by diverse musicians like John, Katy Perry, Prince and Daft Punk. The series dedicates an entire workout playlist to each artist.
"I am honoured to have my music curated into playlists for Apple Fitness+ workouts in hopes of inspiring people around the world to move together, as we collectively celebrate Pride Month," John, 75, tells PEOPLE of the collaboration. "Music universally brings people together and now more than ever, it's important to champion our diversity and love people for who they are."
He continues, "I'm proud that at the Elton John AIDS Foundation, we stand to end neglect and discrimination against the most vulnerable communities."
Every Monday for four weeks, new workouts featuring each artist will appear on Fitness+ across different workout types including cycling, HIIT, strength, yoga, dance and treadmill.
Starting this week, however, Fitness+ users can do a cycling workout with music by Prince, a HIIT workout with music by Perry, a strength workout with music by Daft Punk and a yoga workout with music by John.
For John's upcoming yoga workout, trainer Molly Fox will stretch to "Tiny Dancer," "Your Song," "Daniel" and "Blessed."
In the cycling workout, trainer Sherica Holmon will take users through seven songs by Prince including "Kiss," "I Wanna Be Your Lover," and "I Would Die 4 U" among others.
Meanwhile, for Perry's upcoming treadmill workout, trainer Jamie-Ray Hartshorne will coach users through some of her bops like "Teenage Dream," "California Gurls," "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F)," and "Firework" amongst others.
For Perry, 37, working out is an integral part of her routine.
"I know it's good for me, and I need it to stay ready for my Vegas residency, PLAY, but sometimes, the only thing that gets me through a workout is the music," the "Firework" singer says. "I hope these Artist Spotlight workouts on Fitness+ will motivate people to get moving and have fun while doing it!"
The Artist Spotlight series features over 50 workouts across nearly every workout type featuring the music of artists like BTS, Queen, Nicki Minaj, The Beatles, Shakira, Calvin Harris, Keith Urban, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez and more.
In April's artist spotlight, trainer Ben Allen shared an Artist Spotlight dance workout set to the music of BTS for the first time. The moves featured in this workout were taken directly from the choreography in the band's videos.
This article was written independently by PEOPLE's editorial team and meets our editorial standards. Apple is a paid advertising partner with PEOPLE.
