Elton John Says It's an 'Important' Time to 'Love People for Who They Are' as His Music Is Curated for Apple Fitness+

27 May 2022, Hessen, Frankfurt/Main: British musician Elton John gives a stadium concert in Deutsche Bank Park as part of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" farewell tour. Sir Elton John is one of the biggest stars in pop history. After more than 50 years in the music business, he wants to retire. His trademarks are quirky glasses and colorful outfits. Photo: Arne Dedert/dpa (Photo by Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Elton John is using his music to inspire inclusivity everywhere — including fitness!

On Tuesday, Apple's Fitness+ announced new music for its Apple Spotlight series by diverse musicians like John, Katy Perry, Prince and Daft Punk. The series dedicates an entire workout playlist to each artist.

"I am honoured to have my music curated into playlists for Apple Fitness+ workouts in hopes of inspiring people around the world to move together, as we collectively celebrate Pride Month," John, 75, tells PEOPLE of the collaboration. "Music universally brings people together and now more than ever, it's important to champion our diversity and love people for who they are."

Sir Elton John poses during The BRIT Awards 2021 at The O2 Arena on May 11, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images); (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images) KATY PERRY; Prince speaks onstage at 2011 MusiCares Person of the Year Tribute to Barbra Streisand at Los Angeles Convention ; Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo (L) and Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk attend the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage) Elton John, Katy Perry, Prince and Daft Punk | Credit: JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty; Eric McCandless/ABC/Getty; Lester Cohen/WireImage; Jeff Vespa/WireImage

He continues, "I'm proud that at the Elton John AIDS Foundation, we stand to end neglect and discrimination against the most vulnerable communities."

Every Monday for four weeks, new workouts featuring each artist will appear on Fitness+ across different workout types including cycling, HIIT, strength, yoga, dance and treadmill.

Starting this week, however, Fitness+ users can do a cycling workout with music by Prince, a HIIT workout with music by Perry, a strength workout with music by Daft Punk and a yoga workout with music by John.

For John's upcoming yoga workout, trainer Molly Fox will stretch to "Tiny Dancer," "Your Song," "Daniel" and "Blessed."

Artist Spotlight on Fitness+ Fitness+ Artist Spotlight | Credit: Apple

In the cycling workout, trainer Sherica Holmon will take users through seven songs by Prince including "Kiss," "I Wanna Be Your Lover," and "I Would Die 4 U" among others.

Meanwhile, for Perry's upcoming treadmill workout, trainer Jamie-Ray Hartshorne will coach users through some of her bops like "Teenage Dream," "California Gurls," "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F)," and "Firework" amongst others.

For Perry, 37, working out is an integral part of her routine.

"I know it's good for me, and I need it to stay ready for my Vegas residency, PLAY, but sometimes, the only thing that gets me through a workout is the music," the "Firework" singer says. "I hope these Artist Spotlight workouts on Fitness+ will motivate people to get moving and have fun while doing it!"

The Artist Spotlight series features over 50 workouts across nearly every workout type featuring the music of artists like BTS, Queen, Nicki Minaj, The Beatles, Shakira, Calvin Harris, Keith Urban, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez and more.

In April's artist spotlight, trainer Ben Allen shared an Artist Spotlight dance workout set to the music of BTS for the first time. The moves featured in this workout were taken directly from the choreography in the band's videos.