Elton John Hosts the 'Ultimate Zoom' Party with Collaborators Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa and More

The Lockdown Sessions, on which all participants were featured, was released on Oct. 22

It's a Lockdown Sessions gathering — but make it COVID style.

On Tuesday, Elton John, 74, hosted a joint Zoom call with all of his collaborators from The Lockdown Sessions, his album made entirely during the pandemic.

Once the call began, the stars began to roll in and greeted John one by one. In true pandemic fashion, some stars ran into hiccups while joining the call — proving stardom is no exception to the wonders of working online.

Elton John Elton John | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Colin Padalecki from Surfaces began speaking when he first joined and Jimmie Allen quickly points out that he's on mute. Meanwhile, Rina Sawayama has to wipe down her camera considering she looks a bit blurry.

Shortly after, SG Lewis greets John and in the background, you hear his mom shouting "dinner is ready." Charlie Puth on the other hand, asks someone to turn down the air conditioning because he "can't hear."

"Well, it's finally launched, can you believe it? It's been amazing to work with you all," the "Your Song" singer says once everyone is settled.

The stars then went on to thank him for their part in the album.

The only person missing from the Zoom call that also took part in the album was Ed Sheeran. Once everyone said their goodbyes, however, Sheeran comes running in behind John and says, "Did I miss it?"

A grumpy John then responds, "it's supposed to be on Zoom and now you're here."

"But now that you are here I suppose I could squeeze you in, as is my want," he continues. Sheeran, 30, then puts his arms around John and says "Merry Christmas."

elton john ultimate zoom The Ultimate Zoom | Credit: elton john/ youtube

The Lockdown Sessions, a collection of songs John recorded during lockdown released on Oct. 22. When he first announced the album in an Instagram video, he said the making of it was a "really fantastic journey."

"The last thing I expected to do during lockdown was make an album. But, as the pandemic went on, one‐off projects kept cropping up," John wrote on Instagram at the time. "I've ended with a selection of really interesting and diverse stuff that was completely different to anything I'm known for, stuff that took me out of my comfort zone into completely new territory."

Earlier this month, John released a music video to his holiday collab with Sheeran titled "Merry Christmas."