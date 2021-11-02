Elton John was forced to postpone the rest of his 2021 tour dates to 2023 following the injury

Elton John Says He 'Can't Get In and Out of a Car' Post-Hip Injury — but Will 'Make It Up' to Fans

Elton John is slowly but surely healing from a hip injury — but isn't quite yet back to his former self.

The singer, 74, opened up about the injury that forced him to reschedule a slew of tour dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in a new interview with Lorraine, and explained that he is still in a great deal of pain.

"I wouldn't be 100% fit, I wouldn't be 100% confident, because I'm in pain most of the time with my hip," he said of postponing the dates. "I can't move sideways, can't get in and out of a car, and the decision had to be made, because I wouldn't want to go onstage and give less than 100 percent."

John, who recently released The Lockdown Sessions album, featuring collaborations with a number of other stars, said it was "better to get it done now" when it came to undergoing surgery, and that he hoped the show would be worth the wait for fans.

"Unfortunately disappoint all the people this year, but I'll make it up to them," he said. "And I'll be in much better form."

The "Rocket Man" singer announced in September that he would be pushing back the remainder of his 2021 tour dates to 2023 after he "fell awkwardly on a hard surface" at the end of the summer.

The fall left his hip in "considerable pain and discomfort," and though he underwent physio and specialist treatment, he had limited mobility, and had to undergo surgery.

"I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications," he said in a statement at the time.

John plans to continue the tour in January 2022 in New Orleans.

Elsewhere in his interview with Lorraine, the five-time Grammy winner revealed that he has passed down a love of music to sons Zachary, 10, and Elijah, 8, whom he shares with husband David Furnish.

"They love music. And it's great – I bought them all CDs by the Rolling Stones and the Beatles and Elvis, and all the old stuff. The Who, all those great English artists," John said. "They've got Bowie, they've got everything. They've got the history and they love all sorts of music. So for me to have a hit at the moment with Dua Lipa, they're very proud. Not as proud as I am, but they're very proud."

John told Today last month that upon wrapping the final legs of his farewell tour, he's most looking forward to spending time with his family.