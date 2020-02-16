Elton John Forced to Stop New Zealand Concert Due to Walking Pneumonia: 'I Gave It All I Had'

Image zoom Elton John at Auckland, New Zealand Dave Simpson/WireImage

Elton John was forced to cut his concert short when he couldn’t continue performing due to walking pneumonia.

On Sunday, the legendary rocker was performing in Auckland, New Zealand, when he had to stop the concert. “I want to thank everyone who attended the #EltonFarewellTour gig in Auckland tonight,” he later shared on Twitter. “I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible. I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had.”

The “Rocketman” singer, 72, concluded, “Thank you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight’s performance. I am eternally grateful. Love, Elton xx.”

I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had. — Elton John (@eltonofficial) February 16, 2020

Alongside the note, the Oscar winner shared a photo of the moment when he had to cancel the rest of the show and was visibly upset that he could no longer perform.

Several fans showed the artist support on social media afterward, encouraging him and thanking him for the performance he managed to give.

“Your perseverance tonight was incredibly admirable, your showmanship was evident in your reaction to being taken off stage & as for your talent … I would’ve spent most of the show oblivious to your illness if you hadn’t mentioned it!” one fan wrote.

Another fan added, “You gave an incredible performance. What’s most important right now is what’s best for you. We will always support and love you.”

Walking pneumonia is the non-medical term for a case of pneumonia that is usually mild enough that you can continue your daily activities, according to the American Lung Association. However, it “can still make you miserable, with cough, fever, chest pain, mild chills, headache, etc.,” the organization states.

John recently took home the Best Original Song Oscar at the 92nd annual Academy Awards — his second Oscar — for his hit “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” for his biopic Rocketman.

Moments after accepting the award, the legendary singer/songwriter called his two children, 9-year-old son Zachary and 7-year-old son Elijah, whom John shares with husband David Furnish.

“I just FaceTimed them,” John told reporters backstage. “They’re in Australia, and I’ll be FaceTiming [again] in the car when I leave. They’re so happy. I love them so much. They love their daddy. They were so excited about the Golden Globes, but this one is [special].”

The star added, “You know, an award is an award. But as I say, the thing that matters most in my life is I have a wonderful husband and great children and great family and great friends and health. That is the most important thing.”

John’s next concert is scheduled for Feb. 18 in Auckland. It is unclear if he will perform or if the show will be canceled.