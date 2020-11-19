The pop icon spoke candidly about fame while chatting with Shawn Mendes as he covers VMAN magazine

Elton John Encourages Shawn Mendes Not to Believe His Own Hype: 'We're Just Human Beings'

Elton John is sharing some words of advice about stardom and fame.

While speaking with Shawn Mendes as he covers VMAN magazine, the 73-year-old pop icon told the "In My Blood" crooner, 22, to be cautious of fame and letting the idea of celebrity get to his head.

Detailing that he believes people will "live in a bubble" once they become famous, John told the young pop star, "I've always tried to live out on stage, and I've never come back to my home and pretended to be Elton."

"Even more so now that I have a family and two children," he continued. "I've never believed the myth."

Image zoom Credit: George Pimentel/Getty; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Noting that he believes it benefits him that he lives in England and not in America — where he says "people idolize stars" and "put them on huge pedestals" — John added that it isn't a thing normal for individuals to do.

"I think it's a dangerous situation," he said. "I've seen it happen to so many people, where they become trapped by their own persona and start to believe they are invincible. We're just human beings who play music and entertain people."

Image zoom Shawn Mendes on VMAN | Credit: Ben Hassett

Mendes, in turn, thanked the "I'm Still Standing" musician and shared that seeing him be able to keep going over the years inspires him to be able to do the same. "You have to have the biggest heart to continue going and giving the amount of love that you have given," he said.

"There are a lot of moments where I feel, as an artist, that this is a lot; to be Shawn Mendes is hard," the star added. "When I look at someone like you, who has kept going with so much love and humility, and has the time to get on the phone with me for an hour and do this among a million other things, I think [to myself], 'It's possible to do this.'"

During their chat, Mendes also shared that his soon-to-be-released single with Justin Bieber — titled "Monster" — ties in with what he and John discussed about "how society wants to put celebrities up on a pedestal."

"But as much as they want to do that, they want to celebrate the fall," Mendes added.

Image zoom Shawn Mendes | Credit: Ben Hassett

Describing that he wrote the song "a long time ago," Mendes shared that he crafted the tune during a time where he was "afraid of everything."

"It was a time when I was really afraid of my industry and afraid of my craft and afraid of everything," he told John. "I didn't have control. Everyone else had control over me. I think it just ended up becoming a metaphor for a bigger thing; that we all put pressure on each other as humans to be great, to be perfect."