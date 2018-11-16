Grab a Tissue: This Emotional New Christmas Ad Takes a Journey Back Through Elton John's Life

And you can tell everybody … you cried at the 2018 John Lewis Christmas commercial.

True to form, the U.K. department store chain released a new, emotional holiday advertisement this week — this time, starring iconic singer Elton John.

Backtracking through time, the commercial begins with John, 71, in the current day, singing his beloved 1970 hit “Your Song.”

Soon, viewers are traveling through the years, hitting on John’s successes — from his iconic ’70s Dodger Stadium concerts, to recording the tune, all soundtracked by “Your Song.” Then, John is just a young man, performing at what appears to be a school concert as his mother proudly looks on.

The tear-jerker ends with John as a child on Christmas morning, discovering a wrapped piano to the delight of his mother and grandmother. The little boy tentatively places a finger on the keys before viewers see John of today, once again, closing the lid on the instrument.

“Some gifts are more than just a gift,” text overlay reads.

A press release confirms that the piano was John’s grandmother’s — photos of the original instrument in Pinner, England, appear similar to the one used in the ad spot.

According to a bio on his website, John was mastering the piano as early as age three, already playing “The Skater’s Waltz” by ear. At only 11, the musician was awarded a scholarship as a Junior Exhibitor at the Royal Academy of Music.

“What a pleasure it was to be part of the wonderful @johnlewisandpartners Christmas advert,” John wrote on Instagram.

“The John Lewis Christmas campaign has so many warm memories for me and my family,” John — whose mother Sheila Farebrother died nearly a year ago — continued in a press release. “It’s been a lovely opportunity for me to reflect on my life in music and the incredible journey I have been on, and how first playing my Grandmother’s piano marks the moment when music came into my life.

He added, “The ad is absolutely fantastic and I’ve truly loved every minute of being a part of it.”

According to the release, John requested that a portion of his fee to appear in the ad be donated to the Elton John Charitable Trust.

Of course, John’s life will soon get the big screen treatment as well.

Taron Egerton will portray the iconic artist in Rocketman, out May 2019. The biopic, which started filming in late June, also stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Jamie Bell and Richard Madden.