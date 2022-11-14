Elton John to Perform with Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile and Kiki Dee at Live-Streamed Farewell Concert

Elton John will have some high-profile special guests when he plays his highly-anticipated Dodger Stadium concert — the final date of his farewell tour — on Sunday.

The living legend rocker will be joined by Grammy-winning artists Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile and Kiki Dee for the final evening of three shows in Los Angeles as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour — which will stream live on Disney+.

All three artists have previously released collaborations with John. Nearly 50 years ago, he and Dee shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Don't Go Breaking My Heart." Last year, he collaborated with Lipa on the top-ten hit "Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)" and Carlile on "Simple Things," both of which were featured on his The Lockdown Sessions album.

In a recent interview, John's manager and husband David Furnish told Variety the "Rocket Man" singer on Sunday will wear a recreation of his iconic sequined Dodgers uniform from the classic 1976 tour.

John is playing Dodger Stadium on Thursday and Saturday, but the live-streamed Sunday show will be a spectacle, Furnish said.

"We're going to have a few more bells and whistles for the Sunday show just to give the real sense of grandeur and spectacle that is so befitting of Elton John for his last show at Dodger Stadium," Furnish told Variety. "We have to give it that little extra bit of lift."

As for the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which concludes in July, Furnish reaffirmed John was truly done on the road thereafter.

"This will definitely be the end of all touring without question," Furnish said. "I hope he still does a one-off every now and then or maybe, like not in Vegas, but a small residency at some point."

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium will live stream on Sunday at 11 p.m. ET on Disney+. The concert will begin with "Countdown to Elton Live," featuring famous friends from around the globe wishing him well, according to the streamer.