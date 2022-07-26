Elton John Is Collaborating with Britney Spears on a New Version of 'Tiny Dancer,' Source Confirms

The news comes after Britney Spears hung out with actor Taron Egerton, who played Elton John in the 2019 musical biopic Rocketman

Elton John Is Collaborating with Britney Spears on a New Version of 'Tiny Dancer,' Source Says

Britney Spears is making her musical comeback in iconic fashion.

A music industry source confirms to PEOPLE that the Grammy Award winner, 40, is collaborating with Elton John on a new version of his 1972 single "Tiny Dancer."

The single is being produced by Andrew Watt and released next month by Universal Music, PEOPLE has also learned.

Reps for Spears and John did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Page Six was the first to report the collaboration.

The news comes after Spears and husband Sam Asghari enjoyed a rooftop hangout Saturday night with actor Taron Egerton, who played John, 75, in the 2019 musical biopic Rocketman.

"Coolest guy ever!!! Such a freaking fan… I was so stupid!!!" she captioned a since-deleted video of the visit.

The "Toxic" hitmaker missed out on John's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party back in March as her husband, 28, went in her place. "I wish she was [here]. She's at home doing a couple of stuff… She's traveling a lot," Asghari told Extra.

A source told PEOPLE that Spears is "talking a lot about her career" after her 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November, adding that she "loves creating music and wants to give her fans a new album. It seems like she is focusing on one thing at a time."

Spears previously teased a "different version" of her 1998 breakout single "...Baby One More Time" in a video on Instagram, revealing that she's been campaigning for years to re-record the track, which wasn't possible during her conservatorship.

"I haven't shared my voice in an extremely long time… may be too long," she wrote in the caption.

After the ruling to end her conservatorship, the Glory artist's attorney Mathew Rosengart called it a "monumental day".

