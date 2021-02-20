Elton John, Christina Aguilera Uplift Demi Lovato After Emotional Documentary Trailer Premiere

Showing "vulnerability is not only a strength of yours Demi, but a gift of an endlessly talented woman I love and respect. Keep shining my love ☀️," Aguilera wrote to the star

On Wednesday, the official trailer for an all-new documentary titled Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, which chronicles her battle with addiction and the aftermath of her public struggle, premiered on YouTube. In the upcoming docuseries, the "Anyone" singer revealed she suffered three strokes and a heart attack during her hospitalization — adding that she "was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today."

On Twitter Friday, Christina Aguilera was among those to write encouraging words to the star, 28. "The ability to share, stay open, stay loving and show vulnerability is not only a strength of yours Demi, but a gift of an endlessly talented woman I love and respect. Keep shining my love ☀️."

Lovato expressed her gratitude for the sweet message, writing, "Love you @xtina 💞 Thank you for always supporting me and being a part of this. Calling you a friend means so much to me."

Fellow singer JoJo simply wrote, "My girl ❤️. I love u!" To which the "Still Have Me" singer responded, "Love you too @iamjojo!!"

Elton John — who has been open about his own sobriety — also shared his heartfelt thoughts for the actress, tweeting on Thursday, "So proud of you @ddlovato for opening up to the world about your addictions and the importance of our physical, emotional and mental health Exx 🚀."

And she was grateful — noting that the rock legend appears in the documentary, "Thank you @eltonofficial, you being a part of this documentary means so much to me, thank you for your love and support 💖."

The endearing messages continued pouring in, with actress Jameela Jamil adding, "Man, Demi Lovato is so strong that it's obscene. To withstand all of this and then to be giving enough to talk about it publicly... is 🤯❤️."

On Wednesday, Lovato told PEOPLE during the Television Critics Association panel for the docuseries that she was owning her experience and "wouldn't change a thing."

"Everything had to happen in order for me to learn the lessons that I learned," she said at the time. "It was a painful journey, and I look back and sometimes I get sad when I think of the pain that I had to endure to overcome what I have, but I don't regret anything."