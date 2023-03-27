Elton John Celebrates His 76th Birthday with Husband David Furnish and Sons: 'A Magical Day'

Elton John is still standing at 76 — and loving life!

The legendary musician celebrated his birthday on Saturday with husband David Furnish and their two sons, Zachary Jackson Levon, 12, and Elijah Joseph Daniel, 10, posting to Instagram later in the weekend to share the "magical day" with fans.

"I absolutely loved my birthday! A magical day with @davidfurnish and our beautiful sons," began John's caption, posted alongside several photos including one of his birthday cake, which featured fondant figurines of him, Furnish, 60, and their sons with pianos.

"From the most spectacular cake - to the gift of 100 oak trees grown from acorns off the old tree that's been gracing my driveway for centuries, it was a real celebration," continued the Grammy winner, who also shared photos of the budding plants and decorations from the big day.

He concluded, "Thank-you from the bottom of my heart to all the friends and fans who sent flowers and beautiful messages."

Furnish also shared a sweet post to the social media platform, including photos of John onstage and at home. "Happy Birthday to an amazing husband, father, artiste, philanthropist and best friend," wrote the Canadian filmmaker. "Here you are at 76, selling out stadiums - playing and singing better than ever!"

"You inspire me every day with your mammoth heart and boundless zest for life," he continued. "Love you forever."

Many celebrities flocked to the married couple's respective comments sections in celebration of the "Rocket Man" performer's birthday. "What a beautiful day, so we'll deserved," wrote Bernie Taupin on his longtime collaborator's page. He also left a note on Furnish's post: "The happiest birthday to my dearest pal."

"Amazing… happy birthday Elton… love you," commented fashion icon Donatella Versace.

"We love Elton!!" wrote Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness.

"Happy birthday , dear @eltonjohn," said singer Jewel.

Also during the weekend, Taron Egerton paid tribute in musical form with a throwback video of himself rehearsing "Your Song" in his trailer on the set of John's 2019 biopic Rocketman.

"Happy Birthday @eltonjohn," he wrote. "In honour of your 76th birthday, here is something I found in my phone from nearly five years ago when I was prepping for the movie and trying my best to get under your skin."

"Love you forever you cheeky minx, Blodwyn Campervan. Xx," Egerton signed the caption.

In the behind-the-scenes clip, Egerton, 33, wore a bright set of pajamas with some wide round-framed glasses befitting the star while singing the 1970 song from John's self-titled second studio album.

