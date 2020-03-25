Elton John Celebrates Birthday with Homemade Cards from Sons Amid Coronavirus Self-Isolation

Happy Birthday, Elton John!

As the “Rocket Man” icon self-isolates due to the coronavirus, he is celebrating his 73rd birthday with his sons, who surprised the singer Wednesday morning with homemade birthday cards and an adorable window decoration.

“So nice to wake up to this,” John captioned a photo of a hand-painted “Happy Birthday” sign from children Elijah, 7, and Zachary, 9, on his Instagram Story.

Image zoom Elton John/Instagram

The boys also made their dad a couple abstract paintings on cards that read simply, “Happy birthday.” John shared photos of the cards on his Story.

“Homemade cards are the best!!” he captioned one of them.

Image zoom Elton John/Instagram

Image zoom Elton John/Instagram

John’s husband David Furnish also wrote a loving tribute to the “Your Song” singer in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“Happy Birthday to my incomparable, darling husband ❤️❤️,” the 57-year-old wrote. “Thank-you for all that you give to your family and to the world. You are the best. 🚀🚀 Love, David xoxo 😘😘”

RELATED: Elton John Loves Her and So Should You: Meet BENEE, the Kiwi Queen Behind This TikTok Hit

The star’s birthday celebration comes the same day it was announced that John will host a commercial-free iHeart Living Room Concert For America with performances by musicians such as the Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey and Tim McGraw.

The performances are set to air on March 29 — the same day the iHeartRadio Music Awards were originally scheduled.

Last week, John joined the #IStayAtHomeFor trend sharing a photo of himself in his living room writing that he stays at home for his husband and two kids. The star has also been encouraging people to stay at home on his Twitter.

“#IStayHomeFor @davidfurnish and our boys,” he captioned the post. “Today it’s snakes, ladders and staying inside to stop the spread of coronavirus.”

RELATED: Eminem and Pal Elton John Reunite Backstage at the Oscars: ‘I Got to See My Uncle Elton’

“I will stay home with you anytime!!” commented Furnish.

As for John’s live shows, John postponed a set of shows originally scheduled between March 26 and May 2.

“This tough decision has been made with the safety and well-being of his fans put to the fore, at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus [COVID-19],” a statement about the postponed shows read.