"I love sharing my life with you," John's husband David Furnish wrote on Instagram

Elton John Celebrates 74th Birthday with His '3 Wonderful Boys': 'What Could Be Better?'

Happy birthday, Rocketman!

Elton John celebrated his 74th birthday on Thursday alongside his two sons and husband David Furnish as they enjoyed a delicious blueberry and raspberry-topped cake.

"Having the best birthday ever with my 3 wonderful boys. What could be better??" he captioned his post, tagging his husband in a photo of himself cutting a slice of cake.

Meanwhile, Furnish, 58, shared a sweet message for his longtime partner and father of their sons Zachary, 10, and Elijah, 8.

"Look who decided to dress down on their birthday....?? 🤩🤩," Furnish captioned a photo of the musical icon wearing a sequin bomber jacket and star-shaped glasses. "Happy Birthday to my extraordinary husband @eltonjohn 🎂🎂."

"I love sharing my life with you. I love working with you. I love parenting with you. You are my one and only 🚀🚀," he added. "Love, David xoxo."

On his Instagram story, John shared some of the wishes he received from celebrity friends and family.

"Happy birthday @eltonjohn!" wrote Victoria Beckham. "We all love you so so much xxx kisses from us all!"

With Victoria and David Beckham's son Brooklyn writing, "Happy birthday uncle Elton. Hope you have the most amazing day xx."