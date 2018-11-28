Elton John Cancels Concert 30 Minutes After Show was Scheduled to Start Due to an Ear Infection

It seems a show cannot always go on.

A plethora of fans were left disappointed after Elton John canceled his concert in Orlando Tuesday night — nearly 30 minutes after the show was scheduled to start.

“We’re sorry to announce that due to an ear infection, Elton John is unable to perform tonight,” Amway Center revealed in a statement on Twitter and also announced to the audience waiting for the singer at the Florida venue.

The venue also explained that the concert, which is a part of the 71-year-old singer’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road three-year tour, will be rescheduled for a date in the near future.

“The rescheduled Orlando date will be announced in the near future so please hold onto your tickets,” Amway Center wrote.

Despite the venue’s attempt to calm John’s fans, many outraged concert-goers expressed their fury on Twitter.

“Sir Elton John I think the way that your show was cancelled tonight in Orlando was pitiful! You let all your fans including me pay for parking, hotels, babysitters, drinks, merchandise then sit and wait for 25 min after it was to begin to cancel. Pitiful,” one fan wrote.

“Girls, Elton John just cancelled his show in Orlando,” a different user tweeted adding a crying and broken hearted emoji. “It was the first time I was gonna see him bye.”

“Taken 5 minutes apart,” another fan wrote alongside a photo, which shows the venue before and after the cancellation. “Elton John’s #FarewellYellowBrickRoad show cancelled. We were all sitting and waiting for 1/2 hour. As someone who also went home from work early sick, I hope he feels better, but dang.”

“Aaaand just like that, Elton John cancelled his concert tonight, due to an ear infection. Couldn’t we be notified before we entered, ate and sat down in the arena,” another angry fan expressed.

“I was about to sing my lil heart out to ‘Circle of Life’ tonight w @eltonofficial but then he went and cancelled 20 minutes after the show was supposed to start,” another user tweeted.

Unfortunately for fans, Orlando isn’t the only cancellation. John’s Nov. 28 show in Tampa has also been postponed.

“Due to an ear infection and doctor’s orders, the sold out show scheduled for Wednesday, November 28, 2018 in Tampa is being postponed to a date to be determined,” a press release read.

“All tickets for the original date are valid for the rescheduled date which will be announced shortly— no exchanges needed. If a guest cannot attend the rescheduled date, refunds are available at point of purchase.”

A rep for John did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. The musician has yet to address the cancellations on social media.