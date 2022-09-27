'Hold Me Closer' Music Video Director Wanted to 'Make Elton and Britney Proud' with Clip: Watch

Elton John and Britney Spears just released the official video for "Hold Me Closer" — and neither of them is in it.

Instead of Spears, 40, or John, 75, the video follows several stylish pairs as they dance — and hug — their way through a myriad of vibrant locations in Mexico City.

In a new tweet, John wrote that the video "beautifully [captures] an immeasurable feeling of intimacy so missing from the world through the turmoil and chaos of recent times."

The dance-heavy video for the chart-topping track — it debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic chart — was directed by Tanu Muiño, who is best known for directing music videos including Lil Nas X's "Montero," Harry Styles' "As It Was" and Lizzo's "Rumors."

Directing the video for the dance-pop anthem was an "emotional" career moment for the Ukrainian director, who grew up listening to both pop legends.

"After seeing [the "I'm a Slave 4 U" music video], I decided that I wanted to become a video director," she said in a release.

Muiño said knew that fans of both artists would have a lot of "emotional expectations," so she wanted to do something "different and unexpected."

"The dance had to be forward-thinking to raise eyebrows and make Elton and Britney proud," she said. "To capture this magic, we shot around all my favorite architectural locations in Mexico City and brought on choreographer Jacob Jonas, who does the best contemporary choreography today."

And while Spears inspired the director's career choice, it was John's legendary status that proved to be the biggest asset when she was sourcing talent for the video.

"Getting the best dancers, crew and access to some of the most private locations in the world was simple, as everyone wanted to work with Elton John and be part of his legacy," Muiño said.