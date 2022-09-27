'Hold Me Closer' Music Video Director Wanted to 'Make Elton and Britney Proud' with Clip: Watch

It was an "emotional" career moment for the director, who grew up listening to both pop legends

By
Published on September 27, 2022 06:15 PM

Elton John and Britney Spears just released the official video for "Hold Me Closer" — and neither of them is in it.

Instead of Spears, 40, or John, 75, the video follows several stylish pairs as they dance — and hug — their way through a myriad of vibrant locations in Mexico City.

In a new tweet, John wrote that the video "beautifully [captures] an immeasurable feeling of intimacy so missing from the world through the turmoil and chaos of recent times."

The dance-heavy video for the chart-topping track — it debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic chart — was directed by Tanu Muiño, who is best known for directing music videos including Lil Nas X's "Montero," Harry Styles' "As It Was" and Lizzo's "Rumors."

Directing the video for the dance-pop anthem was an "emotional" career moment for the Ukrainian director, who grew up listening to both pop legends.

"After seeing [the "I'm a Slave 4 U" music video], I decided that I wanted to become a video director," she said in a release.

Muiño said knew that fans of both artists would have a lot of "emotional expectations," so she wanted to do something "different and unexpected."

Hold Me Closer video still

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The dance had to be forward-thinking to raise eyebrows and make Elton and Britney proud," she said. "To capture this magic, we shot around all my favorite architectural locations in Mexico City and brought on choreographer Jacob Jonas, who does the best contemporary choreography today."

And while Spears inspired the director's career choice, it was John's legendary status that proved to be the biggest asset when she was sourcing talent for the video.

"Getting the best dancers, crew and access to some of the most private locations in the world was simple, as everyone wanted to work with Elton John and be part of his legacy," Muiño said.

Related Articles
Elton John at Soldier FIeld, Chicago, IL, August 5th, 2022.
Elton John's Final US Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Concert in LA to Be Streamed Live on Disney+
Lance Bass and Britney Spears
Lance Bass Believes Britney Spears Will Perform Again: 'We All Want Her to Make New Music'
Elton John attends the "Rocketman" UK premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on May 20, 2019 in London, England.
Elton John to Perform at White House for 'A Night When Hope and History Rhyme' Event
Recording Artist Britney Spears and Sir Elton John attend the 21st Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park on February 24, 2013 in West Hollywood, California.
'Hold Me Closer' Producer Says It Was 'Awesome' to Watch Britney Spears 'Crush It' on Track
Recording Artist Britney Spears and Sir Elton John attend the 21st Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park on February 24, 2013 in West Hollywood, California.
Britney Spears Makes Her Official Return to Music with Throwback Elton John Duet 'Hold Me Closer'
John Legend Cozies Up to Chrissy Teigen in 'Wonder Woman' Video to Celebrate 9 Years of Marriage
John Legend Cozies Up to Chrissy Teigen in 'Wonder Woman' Video to Celebrate 9 Years of Marriage
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Paris Hilton arrives at the The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images); DISNEY CHANNEL PRESENTS THE 2017 RADIO DISNEY MUSIC AWARDS - Entertainment's brightest young stars turned out for the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards (RDMA), music's biggest event for families, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 29. "Disney Channel Presents the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards" airs Sunday, April 30 (7:00 p.m. EDT). (Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images) BRITNEY SPEARS
Paris Hilton Fangirls Over Britney Spears' New Song with Elton John: 'The Queen Is Officially Back'
Muni Long performs onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Muni Long Releases Debut Album After 'Hrs & Hrs' Goes Viral on TikTok: All About the R&B Singer
Britney Spears/Twitter
Britney Spears Says She's Serving 'Evil Mermaid Vibes' as She Goes Topless to Debut New Long Hair
Maggie Lindemann Says Women in Pop-Punk Are Equally Talented — 'If Not Better' — Than Male Artists
Maggie Lindemann Says Women in Pop-Punk Are 'Equally' Talented as Male Artists — 'If Not Better'
Elton John Is Collaborating with Britney Spears on a New Version of 'Tiny Dancer,' Source Says
Britney Spears Reacts to 'Hold Me Closer' Collab with Elton John Reaching No. 1
Queen Elizabeth II is introduced to Sir Elton John
Elton John Says He's 'Deeply Saddened' By Queen Elizabeth's Death: 'She Was an Inspiring Presence'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Robert Gillies/AP/Shutterstock (13376366a) Elton John performs in Toronto. Elton John paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at his final concert in Toronto, on Thursday night saying she inspired him and is sad she is gone. "She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace and decency and genuine caring," John said Queen Elizabeth II Elton John, Toronto, Canada - 08 Sep 2022
Elton John Honors Queen Elizabeth at Toronto Concert: 'I'm Glad She's at Peace'
Anitta accepts the Best Latin award for 'Envolver' onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
MTV VMAs 2022: See the Complete Winners List
Benny Andersson, Elton John
Watch ABBA's Benny Anderson and Elton John Perform a Mash-Up of Their Iconic '70s Hits on TikTok
Doja Cat , Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X Doja Cat , Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X
Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X Lead 2022 MTV VMA Nominations