Elton John Adds Final Dates to 'Farewell' Tour Before Officially Retiring

Elton John announced the final dates for his Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour on Wednesday

Elton John is going out with a bang!

The singer, 74, announced the final dates for his Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

John shared the news in a video on social media, saying: "I'm going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I've ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career."

He continued, "Whether it's next summer in Frankfurt or at the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the United States, I can't wait to see you all on the road one last time. This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows."

In all, there are 30 stops at major stadiums across North America and Europe, kicking off on May 27, 2022 in Frankfurt, Germany.

The North American leg of the tour will begin on July 15, 2022, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia before concluding with back-to-back performances at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on November 19 and 20, 2022 (commemorating John's iconic performance at the venue back in 1975).

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Tuesday, June 29 in Europe and Wednesday, June 30 in North America.

The Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour commenced in 2018 but was indefinitely postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

John's critically acclaimed show features some of the singer's most iconic songs, including "Bennie and the Jets," "Rocket Man," "Tiny Dancer," and "Philadelphia Freedom." The concert also brings fans on a visual tour of his expansive career, showing never-before-seen footage from throughout the years.

Previously announced dates, rescheduled from 2020, begin Sept. 1, 2021 in Berlin, Germany with stops throughout Europe and North America through April 2022. They remain on sale now.

Elton John Elton John | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

At the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards in May, John was serenaded by the likes of Demi Lovato, H.E.R. and Brandi Carlile in celebration of his newest distinction: the Icon Award.