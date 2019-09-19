Elton John Adds 7 New Shows to His Epic 3-Year Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Yellow Brick Road just got a little longer.

Elton John has added seven new dates to his sold-out Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. Scheduled for April 2020, the new concerts will take place in New York and New Jersey, with stops in all four local arenas; Madison Square Garden on April 6 and 7, Barclays Center on April 10 and 11, Newark’s Prudential Center on April 15 and NYCB LIVE’s Nassau Coliseum on April 17 and 18.

The epic, three-year-long farewell trek has already made 11 sold-out stops in the New York metro area since kicking off last September.

Tickets for these new dates go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased at EltonJohn.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Thursday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. local time through Monday, Sept. 23 at 10 p.m. local time.

A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available starting Thursday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. local time. These exclusive offers can include premium tickets, on-stage photo opportunities at Elton John’s piano, backstage tours, limited-edition lithographs, and custom merchandise.

Image zoom Elton John. Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

John announced his 300-date jaunt at a New York press conference in January 2018 on the eve of the Grammys, where he was honored with an all-star salute.

During the press conference, John cited his family with husband David Furnish as his main reason for stepping back from the road. “We had children,” he said of sons Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6. “And that changed our lives. In 2015, David and I sat down with school schedule, and I thought ‘I don’t want to miss this.’ I’ve had an amazing life, I’ve had an amazing career… My life has changed, the priorities in my life have changed, my priorities are my children, my husband and my family.”