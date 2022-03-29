Elton John Adds 11 New U.S. Dates to Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour: 'I Cherish These Memories'

Elton John will now wrap things up in Los Angeles in November with his 2,000th U.S. show

The sun is finally going down on Elton John's long-running farewell tour, but not before he adds a few more shows.

The "Tiny Dancer" singer, 75, announced an additional 11 dates have been added to his lineup of Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour stadium performances, which is due to kick off in Philadelphia in July.

Some of the shows are extra dates at locations already playing host to John, including Toronto and Los Angeles, while others are new locations, like in San Diego, Tacoma, Washington and Santa Clara, California.

John's new show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in November will be his third night at the venue, and will also mark his 2,000th U.S. concert.

Other new dates will take place in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Foxborough, Massachusetts, Charleston, South Carolina, Vancouver and Phoenix.

Elton John attends the "Rocketman" UK premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on May 20, 2019 in London, England. Elton John | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

"It's hard to believe that after tomorrow in St. Louis, I'll have just a handful of shows left before I wrap up my final arena performances in the United States," John said in a statement. "This year will see my grand finale in North America, playing stadiums all around the country, with the most spectacular production I've ever had. Thank you for sharing this journey with me. I cherish these memories we're making together. It has been nothing short of incredible and I look forward to seeing you very soon one last time, on my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour."

The Grammy winner has 15 arena shows left in the U.S. before he begins his stadium run. After wrapping things up in North America in November, he'll head elsewhere for stops in New Zealand, Australia and Europe, where he'll conclude the tour in Stockholm on July 8, 2023.

"After the tour pause during the pandemic, it's so wonderful to see Elton back out there electrifying audiences every night, but obviously with this announcement of the final North American dates it's bittersweet as well," AEG Presents' Chairman & CEO, Jay Marciano said in a statement. "It's really starting to feel like the end of this tour is in sight, four years after it began."

John announced the tour back in 2018, but it's faced various delays and setbacks due to both COVID-19 and injury.

The musician celebrated his 75th birthday last week, and marked the milestone with a heartfelt letter written to sons Zachary, 11, and Elijah, 9, whom he shares with husband David Furnish.

"You're 11 and 9 years old now, and when I was your age, I could never have dreamed where life would take me," John said in the note, which was published in Time. "Looking back over the past 75 years, there is so much I am proud of, so much I have learned."

The legendary piano man continued, "When I was young, I was told to fit in, to do what others expected even when it didn't feel right. Now I realize I can only be me. Being true to myself is what gave me my voice, and helped me face my greatest fears."

As a result of his authenticity, John said he discovered "deep friends, found the love of my life and became your Daddy."

"Whoever you grow up to be, just be you — fully and completely you," he noted.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on April 6 at 10 a.m. local time here.

The new tour dates are below:

Sunday, July 24, 2022 — East Rutherford, N.J. — MetLife Stadium

Wednesday, July 27, 2022 — Foxborough, Mass. — Gillette Stadium

Thursday, September 8, 2022 — Toronto, Ontario — Rogers Centre

Tuesday, September 13, 2022 — Charleston, S.C. — Credit One Stadium

Saturday, October 8, 2022 — Santa Clara, Calif. — Levi's® Stadium

Sunday, October 16, 2022 — Tacoma, Wash. — Tacoma Dome

Monday, October 17, 2022 — Tacoma, Wash. — Tacoma Dome

Saturday, October 22, 2022 — Vancouver, B.C. — BC Place

Wednesday, November 9, 2022 — San Diego, Calif. — Petco Park

Friday, November 11,2022 — Phoenix, Ariz. — Chase Field