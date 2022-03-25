Elton John Celebrates 75th Birthday with Sweet Message from Husband David Furnish: 'Glorious, Loving, Kind'
Can you feel the love tonight? Because Elton John sure can!
The legendary piano man celebrated his 75th birthday on Friday, and received a sweet birthday message from longtime love David Furnish.
Furnish, 59, wrote on Instagram that he wanted to share "a moment of creation 💫 to celebrate the creation of Elton Hercules John 🚀🤩❤️" alongside a photo of the star playing piano.
"75 years ago today he arrived on this planet. And he's been rocking and rolling ever since," he wrote. "I can't begin to imagine my life or a world, without this glorious, loving, kind, caring, beautiful man. A spectacular husband and a deeply devoted father."
"Happy 75th Birthday my darling 🎂⭐️ I love you. Forever and ever ❤️❤️," concluded Furnish, who entered into a civil partnership with John in 2005 before getting married in 2014.
The "Rocketman" singer shared the post to his own Instagram Story and added a red heart emoji.
He and Furnish share sons Zachary, 11, and Elijah, 9, and John revealed last year that he spent his 74th birthday celebrating with them.
"Having the best birthday ever with my 3 wonderful boys. What could be better??" he wrote on Instagram at the time.
The five-time Grammy winner is currently on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which began in 2018 but has been long-delayed due to COVID-19 and injury.
John said in October that once the tour wraps for good, he's most looking forward to spending time at home.
"They're going to be teenagers soon. I need to be with them," he told Today. "I'll be 76 [when the tour is over]. I don't know how much time I have left on this earth after that. You know, I've had enough applause. I don't want to keep traveling. I don't want to be away from my family."