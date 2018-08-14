Elon Musk is responding to Azealia Banks’s bizarre allegations about a weekend she says she spent at his house with his girlfriend Grimes.On Sunday, the 27-year-old rapper — who has a history of social media beef — took to Twitter, claiming she flew from New York City to Los Angeles to collaborate with Grimes, 30.

Banks alleges she and Grimes never got around to making music and went on to claim billionaire tech mogul Musk, 47, tweeted business dealings while on an acid trip, then wildly speculated that Musk and Grimes only invited her to L.A. to participate in a threesome with them.

A spokesperson for Musk told PEOPLE the claims are “absolute nonsense.”

A rep for Banks did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“I waited around all weekend while grimes coddled her boyfriend for being too stupid to know not to go on twitter while on acid,” Banks wrote in an Instagram story on Sunday, alleging that Musk was on drugs when he made his social media announcement that he is “considering” taking his public company, Tesla, private for $420 shares.

“They invited me here to stay and told me I couldn’t bring my boyfriend…. Lol … it was probably some weird threesome sex s— to begin with,” Banks added.

This isn’t the first time Banks — who in 2016 admitted to slaughtering chickens for her witchcraft practices — has started a feud on social media. Over the years, the rapper has beefed with everyone from Nicki Minaj and Cardi B to Beyoncé and ZAYN.