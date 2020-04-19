Ellie Goulding Surprises Nurse During Her Virtual Wedding, Performs for Couple's First Dance

Image zoom Dave Benett/Getty

Ellie Goulding recently gave a nurse and her now-husband a moment they will never forget during their virtual wedding.

Hayley Pitman, who works for the National Health Service, and Harvey Skelton were one of many whose wedding was affected due to the coronavirus outbreak. But the U.K. couple decided to carry on with their nuptials on Saturday, with their family and friends tuning in via video chat.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After Pitman and Skelton, both dressed for the occasion, said “I do” and kissed, they were surprised by Goulding, who joined the virtual ceremony to sing for the newlyweds’ first dance. The sweet moment was shared on YouTube by wedding directory For Better For Worse, which organized the event.

“Congratulations Harvey and Hayley,” Goulding, 33, said in the video while holding her guitar. “You’re both heroes and we all love you.”

Goulding, who performed Prince William and Kate Middleton’s first song at their 2011 wedding, sang a rendition of her hit song “Love Me Like You Do” as Pitman and Skelton danced along with huge smiles on their faces. At the end of the dance, the couple clapped for Goulding and thanked her.

Goulding also sang “Love Me Like You Do” when she took part in the star-studded One World: Together at Home special on Saturday evening.

RELATED: What to Do If Coronavirus Forces You to Cancel Your Wedding, According to Experts

Image zoom Ellie Goulding Karwai Tang/WireImage

According to a post on Just Giving, For Better For Worse organized Pitman and Skelton’s wedding as part of an effort to raise £2,000 for NHS Charities Together, a collection of more than 250 not-for-profit organizations around the UK that assist hospitals.

Pitman and Skelton were set to be married on April 11 at Manor By The Lake in Gloucestershire and have postponed to October, according to the post.

RELATED VIDEO: Two Doctors Mark What Would Have Been Their Wedding Day with Hospital Ceremony

“You may not know Hayley and Harvey, but help us to raise funds in celebration of Hayley’s work and the over a million other NHS workers that are aiding people through this crisis!” For Better For Worse wrote.

The page’s description also states, “The ‘Love in Lockdown’ online wedding that we have specially arranged for Hayley and Harvey will turn this turbulent time into a positive and give their close friends family something to look forward to, create memories and give us something to smile about when we all need it most.”

The fundraising page has raised £615.00 as of Sunday afternoon. Donations can be made here.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.