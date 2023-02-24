Ellie Goulding Says Rumors She Cheated on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan Caused Her 'a Lot of Trauma'

In 2014, the "Love Me Like You Do" singer was accused of cheating on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan despite never dating Sheeran

By
Published on February 24, 2023 12:58 AM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Niall Horan attends Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase, Presented By Merz Aesthestics’ Xperience+ and Coke Studio” at Milk Studios Los Angeles on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Universal Music Group); LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Ellie Goulding attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 Winners Photocall at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Ed Sheeran visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on October 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty; Samir Hussein/WireImage; Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Ellie Goulding is opening up about the trauma she experienced from the rumors that she cheated on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan.

The "Love Me Like You Do" singer, 36, shared with Daily Mail on Sunday the damage she faced from the false cheating rumors — when she never even dated the "Shape of You" musician.

"It's fascinating how many people are interested in that. It happened nine years ago," she told the outlet. "You know, completely honestly, it caused me a lot of trauma, actually."

In 2014, Sheeran made headlines when tabloids reported that his song "Don't" was inspired by Goulding — and fans believed that she cheated on the British star with Horan, 29, then a member of One Direction.

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 25: (L-R) Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding and Rita Ora attend the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on August 25, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for MTV)
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"I envy the fact that my friends just spent their 20s having flings and one-night stands and what every 20-something goes through in private. But every single thing I did was written about," she said. "I was made to feel like a terrible person and I really struggled with that because I know I'm not."

Recently, Goulding shared a TikTok of herself dressed up in a black jumpsuit as she danced along to Harry Styles' "As It Was." In the comments section, a TikTok user wrote, "Can't believe u cheated on Ed with Niall, but slay fr (for real)."

Goulding then shut down the statement by writing back, "False!!!!! But also slay." She admitted to Daily Mail that "I was really drunk when I wrote that."

According to the outlet, Goulding believes the incident negatively impacted her career, as she took a five-year hiatus. She released Brightest Blue in 2020 after dropping her previous studio album Delirium in 2015.

"I can laugh about it now but it changed things for me," she said. "I became kind of reclusive. I didn't want to perform. That's why I wrote that comment because every day I get comments about this stupid teenage situation. It was nothing and it was private – and it caused me such a huge amount of grief and I resent it."

While the rest of the world might have the situation all wrong, Goulding revealed that she and Sheeran are on good terms. "It is in the past and we're friends. We're adults," she said.

DALLAS, TX - DECEMBER 01: Singers Niall Horan of musical group One Direction (L) and Ellie Goulding attend 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2015 presented by Capital One at American Airlines Center on December 1, 2015 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During an interview with ELLE UK in July 2015, she addressed the rumor regarding Sheeran, 32, when word first started circulating.

"I did go on a few dates with Niall, but I was never in a relationship with Ed," she explained. "I have absolutely no idea where that came from and why it was turned into such a big thing."

Meanwhile, in 2016, she opened up about her relationships with both musicians during a cover story interview with Seventeen.

On Horan, 29, Goulding said: "We're still friends. We went on a few dates, and it was really fun. He's a really, really lovely guy. He's got the biggest sense of humor, he's very caring, and I see him as a genuine friend in the industry."

Goulding said her 2015 song "On My Mind" is not about Sheeran.

"We've known each other for a few years. I think he's a really nice guy and a brilliant musician. We've bumped into each other and we've hung out and stuff, but the thing is if I hang out with someone, it's instantly like I'm dating them," she said. "We were never in a relationship."

Goulding married Caspar Jopling in 2019 and welcomed their first baby, son Arthur, in April 2021. Meanwhile, Sheeran married his longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn in December 2018. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Lyra Antarctica, in August 2020 and their second daughter — whose name he's yet to reveal — in May 2022.

Related Articles
Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Selena Gomez Says She's Taking a Break from Social Media: 'I'm Too Old for This'
ashley morgan smithline and marilyn manson
Marilyn Manson Accuser Ashley Smithline Says Her Previous Claims of Sexual Abuse Against Rocker Are 'False'
Barbra Streisand to Receive 2023 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award
Barbra Streisand to Receive 2023 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award
JoJo to Make Broadway Debut as Satine in ‘Moulin Rouge!
JoJo Says It's a 'Dream Come True' to Make Broadway Debut as Satine in 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical'
Katy Perry
'American Idol' Contestant Says He's 'Traumatized' from Katy Perry Arguing Against His Song Choice
Quavo, Offset and Takeoff of Migos
Quavo Says Migos Is 'Gone' in New Song Tribute to the Late Takeoff: 'It Can't Come Back'
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Rihanna to Perform Nominated 'Black Panther 2' Hit 'Lift Me Up' at 2023 Oscars
The masked singer recap
Debbie Gibson Got the Call to Go on 'The Masked Singer' on the Anniversary of Her Mom's Death: 'Very Joyful'
common, jennifer hudson
Common and Jennifer Hudson Step Out for Dinner at Nobu in Malibu amid Dating Rumors
Watch Adam Lambert Completely 'Transform' Into an Older Version of Himself in 'Getting Older' Music Video
Watch Adam Lambert Completely 'Transform' Into an Older Version of Himself in 'Getting Older' Music Video
J. Balvin attends the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2022 in Paris, France.
J Balvin Wants to Set an Example for His 18-Month-Old Son Rio By Uplifting the Latinx Community
david bowie
David Bowie Museum to Showcase 80,000 'Unique' Items: 'He Didn't Just Make Art, He Was Art!'
Sophie Simmons and James Henderson Wedding
Gene Simmons' Daughter Sophie Is Married! Inside the Sunset Ceremony in Her Mom's Backyard
Chaka Khan
Chaka Khan Shares Her Key Life Lessons Ahead of 70th Birthday: 'It's Bigger Than You'
Atlanta, GA - JUNE 20: Rap Group GS Boyz pose backstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14 at Philips Arena on June 20, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ben Rose/Getty Images for Radio One)
'Stanky Legg' Rapper Oh Boy Prince Struck in Face by 18-Wheeler Brake Pad While Driving on a Texas Highway
Pink Rollout
Pink Is 'Very Protective' of Britney Spears: 'I've Always Felt Like a Big Sister to Her'