Ellie Goulding Marries Longtime Boyfriend Caspar Jopling

Ellie Goulding is officially off the market!

The “Lights” singer, 32, married her longtime boyfriend, art dealer Caspar Jopling, Saturday in North Yorkshire, England, PEOPLE confirms.

The bride wore a striking long-sleeve white gown as she said “I do” at the York Minster ceremony.

Goulding’s dress also featured an elegant train and a delicate high neck collar, and she paired the gown with a veil and a small pair of earrings. Additionally, the singer carried a bouquet of white flowers.

Meanwhile, Jopling wore a dapper suit with a navy tie and a light vest.

The guests included several members of the royal family, including Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank (who served as one of Jopling’s groomsmen), and Eugenie’s mother Sarah, Duchess of York.

Other famous guests included Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, James Blunt and wife Sofia Wellesley, as well as Sienna Miller and boyfriend Lucas Zwirner.

The English pop star (born Elena Jane Goulding) has been romantically linked to Jopling, who works for Sotheby’s New York, since 2017.

The private pair have kept their romance under wraps since they started dating — but after Jopling proposed, they announced their engagement in a very public, and traditional, way: by sharing the news in the marriage section of the U.K’s The Times newspaper.

“The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Herefordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands,” the couple revealed in August 2018.

After the Times announcement, though, Goulding remained mum on the engagement, aside from tweeting at the time: “Thank you so much for all your lovely messages. … Sending a lot of love and big hugs to my fans and I promise I’ll be back soon.”

However, over the years, Jopling has given Instagram followers an occasional peek into their private world, sharing their adventures — from Sweden to New York City — on his account.